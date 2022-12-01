MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds will remain in place through tonight with a few showers possible. Lows will hover in the 40s and 50s along with light to calm winds. We track our next weather system as we move through the day Monday. The stalled boundary to our south will lift north as a warm front. Showers will increase in coverage through the afternoon and linger through Monday night. Highs will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s under mainly cloudy skies. Lows will stay mild near 60 degrees with cloudy skies.

1 DAY AGO