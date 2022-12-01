ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

1 killed in Coffee County crash

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba man has died after an early Sunday morning crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama 51 near the 13-mile marker, approximately 12 miles northeast of New Brockton, in Coffee County. According to ALEA, 25-year-old Deanthony...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Tracking rain chances & warming temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds will remain in place through tonight with a few showers possible. Lows will hover in the 40s and 50s along with light to calm winds. We track our next weather system as we move through the day Monday. The stalled boundary to our south will lift north as a warm front. Showers will increase in coverage through the afternoon and linger through Monday night. Highs will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s under mainly cloudy skies. Lows will stay mild near 60 degrees with cloudy skies.
WSFA

First Alert: Tracking showers to start the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will feature plenty of clouds. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s with southwest winds around 5 mph. A front will bring passing showers across the region, while not a washout, just be prepared for isolated pockets of rain. We will...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Cyclist killed in overnight Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight. According to police, shortly after midnight, units responded to the 800 block of Martha Street, which is near Herron Street and Interstate 65 South. Authorities said an adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Disaster relief fund provides help to Elmore County tornado victims

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County residents are still cleaning up from Wednesday’s storms that brought tornado damage to several communities. Now, they’re getting help from a decade-old fund that comes to the rescue in times of emergency. The Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund was set up...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Juvenile wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was wounded following an overnight shooting in Montgomery. According to police, units responded to the 3400 block of Lebron Road shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. There, authorities said a male victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said the minor was taken...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured. Law enforcement officials said units responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge Road just after 6:30 a.m. Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital. The...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead in Opelika shooting; suspect sought

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight shooting in Opelika has left one person dead. Now, police are looking for the suspected killer. Police responded to the 1000 block of York Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday where they say a male was found with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, according to police.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Georgia Southern, Buffalo to meet in 9th annual Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Buffalo Bulls will face each other in the ninth annual TaxAct Camelia Bowl at historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. This game will mark the first-ever meeting on the gridiron for the Eagles and the Bulls. Both teams previously made winning...
BUFFALO, NY
WSFA

Tuskegee University to inaugurate its ninth president Saturday

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will mark the opening of a weekend of festivities surrounding the official inauguration of Tuskegee University’s ninth president, Dr. Charlotte P. Morris. Morris’s investiture ceremony starts at 10 a.m., Saturday in the Daniel “Chappie” James Arena. Saturday evening, the One Tuskegee...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Police seek answers in 2021 White Hall homicide

WHITE HALL, Ala. (WSFA) - The White Hall Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office need help from the public with information that can lead to an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation. Markeazz Umbray Holcombe, 23, was found shot to death in his mother’s 2012 Honda Accord...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Downtown Montgomery welcomes new locally-owned business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery will soon start to see new businesses fill empty spaces. Businesses struggled to stay open because of the pandemic, forcing Irish Bread Pub to close after 10 years of business and Mellow Mushroom, too close recently. The City of Montgomery has been working to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Car dealer discusses auto sales, interest rates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New and used vehicle prices have been up since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. “You had the microchip shortage, which slowed down new cars,” said Erick Wicklund, general manager of Brewbaker Motors. The chip shortage made vehicles limited and expensive. Even with good...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

No. 23 Troy to play No. 22 UTSA in Cure Bowl

ORLANDA, Fla. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are preparing for their first bowl game appearance in four years. The Trojans will play against No. 22 Conference USA champion University of Texas San Antonio in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando. The matchup is scheduled to be broadcast Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.
TROY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy