WSFA
1 killed in Coffee County crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba man has died after an early Sunday morning crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama 51 near the 13-mile marker, approximately 12 miles northeast of New Brockton, in Coffee County. According to ALEA, 25-year-old Deanthony...
WSFA
First Alert: Tracking rain chances & warming temperatures
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds will remain in place through tonight with a few showers possible. Lows will hover in the 40s and 50s along with light to calm winds. We track our next weather system as we move through the day Monday. The stalled boundary to our south will lift north as a warm front. Showers will increase in coverage through the afternoon and linger through Monday night. Highs will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s under mainly cloudy skies. Lows will stay mild near 60 degrees with cloudy skies.
WSFA
First Alert: Tracking showers to start the weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will feature plenty of clouds. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s with southwest winds around 5 mph. A front will bring passing showers across the region, while not a washout, just be prepared for isolated pockets of rain. We will...
WSFA
Cyclist killed in overnight Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight. According to police, shortly after midnight, units responded to the 800 block of Martha Street, which is near Herron Street and Interstate 65 South. Authorities said an adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
Disaster relief fund provides help to Elmore County tornado victims
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County residents are still cleaning up from Wednesday’s storms that brought tornado damage to several communities. Now, they’re getting help from a decade-old fund that comes to the rescue in times of emergency. The Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund was set up...
WSFA
Juvenile wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was wounded following an overnight shooting in Montgomery. According to police, units responded to the 3400 block of Lebron Road shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. There, authorities said a male victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said the minor was taken...
WSFA
1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured. Law enforcement officials said units responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge Road just after 6:30 a.m. Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital. The...
WSFA
ALDOT projects will include some I-65 lane closures starting Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re planning on traveling Interstate 65 through Lowndes or Butler counties, you’ll need to be aware of intermittent lane closures starting on Saturday. The Alabama Department of Transportation will be working on projects that include resurfacing I-65 from north of Pettibone Road to...
WSFA
1 dead in Opelika shooting; suspect sought
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight shooting in Opelika has left one person dead. Now, police are looking for the suspected killer. Police responded to the 1000 block of York Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday where they say a male was found with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, according to police.
WSFA
Georgia Southern, Buffalo to meet in 9th annual Camellia Bowl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Buffalo Bulls will face each other in the ninth annual TaxAct Camelia Bowl at historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. This game will mark the first-ever meeting on the gridiron for the Eagles and the Bulls. Both teams previously made winning...
WSFA
Tuskegee University to inaugurate its ninth president Saturday
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will mark the opening of a weekend of festivities surrounding the official inauguration of Tuskegee University’s ninth president, Dr. Charlotte P. Morris. Morris’s investiture ceremony starts at 10 a.m., Saturday in the Daniel “Chappie” James Arena. Saturday evening, the One Tuskegee...
WSFA
Police seek answers in 2021 White Hall homicide
WHITE HALL, Ala. (WSFA) - The White Hall Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office need help from the public with information that can lead to an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation. Markeazz Umbray Holcombe, 23, was found shot to death in his mother’s 2012 Honda Accord...
WSFA
Downtown Montgomery welcomes new locally-owned business
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery will soon start to see new businesses fill empty spaces. Businesses struggled to stay open because of the pandemic, forcing Irish Bread Pub to close after 10 years of business and Mellow Mushroom, too close recently. The City of Montgomery has been working to...
WSFA
Car dealer discusses auto sales, interest rates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New and used vehicle prices have been up since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. “You had the microchip shortage, which slowed down new cars,” said Erick Wicklund, general manager of Brewbaker Motors. The chip shortage made vehicles limited and expensive. Even with good...
WSFA
No. 23 Troy to play No. 22 UTSA in Cure Bowl
ORLANDA, Fla. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are preparing for their first bowl game appearance in four years. The Trojans will play against No. 22 Conference USA champion University of Texas San Antonio in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando. The matchup is scheduled to be broadcast Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.
