Frozen Stuffed Chicken Products & Microwave Ovens: A Recipe for Salmonella

By Ernie Mundell
 4 days ago
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After repeat U.S. outbreaks of salmonella tied to frozen, breaded and stuffed chicken products, researchers are now pointing to microwave cooking as a key driver of illness.

Because they’re breaded, the popular products — for example, chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese, chicken cordon bleu, or chicken Kiev — can look cooked. But under that breading the meat is raw, noted researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

