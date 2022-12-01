Read full article on original website
Related
q957.com
Sioux Falls murder suspects arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls murder is one step closer to being solved. As a result of the continuing investigation into the murder of Paul Billion that occurred in August of 2022, three search warrants were executed throughout Sioux Falls this weekend. Arrested were Gbo Wesfort...
q957.com
Sioux Falls City Council rides with transportation board
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Transportation will be shuttled through the Sioux Falls City Council meeting. On the agenda will be the establishment of an active Transportation Board. The purpose of the Sioux Falls Active Transportation Board is to advise the city council, city departments, and city boards regarding...
q957.com
Jacks blast Delaware 42-6
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Top-seeded South Dakota State scored on drives of 70 or more yards on each of its first three offensive possessions and cruised into the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals with a 42-6 victory over Delaware Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. The Jackrabbits, who ran...
Comments / 0