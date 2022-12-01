Read full article on original website
Dow tumbles 300 points, S&P 500 skids 1.3% as investors eye Fed response to strong U.S economic data
U.S. stocks fell Monday to kick off a fresh week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both down more than 1.2% heading into midday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 299 point, or 0.9%, trading near 34,134, while the S&P 500 index was off 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index was 1.4% lower, according to FactSet. Stocks were lower on fears that the Federal Reserve might need to be more aggressive in 2023 in tightening monetary policy than previously expected to tame high inflation, given that the U.S. economy has proven relatively resilient to the Fed's aggressive pace of rate hikes already this year. The 10-year Treasury yield also was marching higher, up 7 basis points to about 3.58% on Monday, while the shorter 2-year Treasury rate was at 4.36%.
Dow sheds nearly 400 points as strong data adds to concerns that Fed will need to be more aggressive
U.S. stocks tumbled to their lowest levels of the day around midday Monday after a hotter-than-expected reading on the U.S. services sector added to concerns that the Federal Reserve might need to be even more aggressive in its battle against inflation, despite concerns about a looming recession. How stocks are...
US Stocks Start Week On Lower Note; Dow Tumbles 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones falling around 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.74% to 34,173.39 while the NASDAQ fell 0.48% to 11,406.06. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.71% to 4,042.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year…and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets. Shares of Coinbase, Square-owner Block (SQ), top bitcoin miners Hive (HVBTF) and Riot (RIOT), crypto bank Silvergate...
US, EU agree to intensify talks on ‘green subsidies’ dispute
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European Union agreed Monday to intensify talks to resolve EU concerns over major subsidies for American companies contained in a U.S. clean energy law. Although no deal was reached at a meeting of the bilateral bilateral Trade and Technology Council, the two...
Who Are The Winners And Losers Of G7 Price Cap On Russian Oil?
Ahead of the OPEC + meeting this Sunday to discuss its oil production policy, the European Union decided to ban all maritime transports of imported Russian oil on Monday. Led by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and in collaboration with the G7, Western nations are set to impose a price cap on all Russian oil that is transported by sea. These initiatives are meant to limit Russia’s funds for war, without disrupting the supply of oil to the world.
US, EU meet with little progress on green plan tensions
US and European Union officials met for trade and technology talks Monday, but hanging in the balance were heightened tensions over American subsidies for its green industry that Europe considers anti-competitive. - 'More solid response' - "Clearly they are trying to set out our concerns in a non-confrontational manner," a European official involved in the talks told reporters Monday.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
The bear market has mauled technology stocks over the past year, as investors sought safe havens to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Wall Street has struggled with near 40-year-high inflation, relentless interest rate hikes, and the potential for an even steeper downturn next year. This wave of uncertainty has washed over the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), pushing the tech-centric index down more than 26% since its high-water mark in late 2021. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
Costco stock: Five Wall Street analysts; five hot takes
No doubt that Costco has had a pretty good year. For one thing, our 2022 Company of the Year has outperformed the bearish market — the stock so far this year is down only 7 percent year-to-date ended Nov. 29, compared with a decline of 17 percent for the S&P 500. Many investors, in addition, love the big retailer because of its fanatic customers and strong balance sheet.
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Heading Into The Weekend: Did The Cryptos Predict Friday's Stock Market Bounce?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading flat during Friday’s 24-hour trading session within tight ranges. Unlike the S&P 500, which took a downturn when the Labor Department released higher-than-expected new job market numbers, Bitcoin and Ethereum didn’t react. This may have been an early indicator that the negative reaction in the stock market wouldn’t gain traction, and by Friday afternoon, the S&P 500 was climbing up to trade within Thursday’s range.
Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?
During down markets like the one we are going through, investors tend to gravitate more toward income stocks -- stocks that pay out high dividends. Good dividend stocks not only pay you to own them every quarter, but they are also typically those of stable, established companies that have solid long-term track records. If you are looking for stocks from these types of companies that produce good dividends, the Dow Jones Index is not a bad place to start, considering it includes 30 blue chip companies.
Salesforce, Verizon share losses contribute to Dow's 318-point drop
Shares of Salesforce and Verizon are retreating Monday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. Shares of Salesforce and Verizon have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 318 points lower (-0.9%). Salesforce's shares are off $5.36, or 3.7%, while those of Verizon are off $0.89 (2.3%), combining for an approximately 41-point drag on the Dow. JPMorgan Chase Goldman Sachs and Nike are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
There’s a strong possibility that the bear market in stocks is over as investors have given up hope
A contrarian case can be made that the stock market rally since the October lows is the beginning of a new bull market. That’s because the criteria for “capitulation” that I laid out in previous columns have been met. Capitulation occurs when investors give up because of...
Dow's 225-point fall led by losses in Home Depot, 3M shares
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Monday morning with shares of Home Depot and 3M facing the biggest declines for the index. Shares of Home Depot and 3M are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 225 points lower (-0.7%). Home Depot's shares are down $5.79, or 1.8%, while those of 3M are off $2.13 (1.7%), combining for an approximately 52-point drag on the Dow. Nike Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
OPEC+ Wants to Keep Curbing Oil Production
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. OPEC+ is sticking to its guns. On Sunday, the 24-member strong cartel of oil-producing nations OPEC and OPEC+ announced they will adhere to...
Putin's Point Man On Energy Says Russia Won't Adhere To Western Oil Price Cap Even If It Has To Cut Production
President Vladimir Putin's point man on energy and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said even if Russia has to trim production, it will not sell oil subject to a Western price cap, Reuters reported on Sunday. The Group of Seven (G7) nations have agreed to put a price cap...
I was laid off from DoorDash and was depending on it for my H1B visa. I'm mentally struggling to process the shock of looking for a new job.
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with a former DoorDash employee. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect their privacy, but Insider has verified their identity and former employment. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Slide 1 of 47: A wave of layoffs...
