This poor guy, I swear I think he has CTE and unfortunately it's only going to get worse for him if he does have it. He just wants to be in the spotlight, but all that glitters isn't gold. He needs prayer right now, not insults and to stay away from his fake friends.
I think if these overpaid heathens get in trouble with the law they should be kicked out of all sports permanently.
Wow! I dont follow FB. Yet! I've seen/ read articles about him. I don't know him personally. What I do know. I don't care status, rich, famous or Joe next door. my own daddy, which I loved, and adorned. Never, ever laid hands on me. picked, yelled, cursed or called me out of my name, talked loud at me etc. So, there is no woman's son. I'm taking any type of craziness off, periodt!!! ppl say never say never. Welp! never! I don't play those games. I don't do what I don't want done to me. If we can't agree to disagree: that's a problem. adulting is challenging for a lot of ppl.
