Benzinga
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
ValueWalk
Long-Term Investors May See A Dip In Salesforce Stock As A Buying Opportunity
Shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) are down more than 6% in pre-market trading Thursday after the software maker reported its third-quarter earnings. The results come after Salesforce slashed its year-end outlook for EPS and revenue in the prior quarter due to a weaker economic cycle. The company reaffirmed that forecast on Wednesday.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock is Trending Higher
Iovance Biotherapeutics stock is trending higher after a top insider engaged in massive insider buying totaling over $65 million. Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) soared more than 11% in Friday’s extended trade and approximately 12% in the pre-market trading session today, following massive insider buying. The company’s director, Wayne P. Rothbaum, increased his stake in the company by purchasing 10 million shares for a total value of $65 million.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Warren Buffett Bought This 1 Stock to Start 2022, Should You Buy It Before the Year's End?
This investment is a typical play from the Oracle's playbook.
tipranks.com
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 2 Stocks Under $5 That Are Worth Looking Into
Smart investing involves taking the long view. As Warren Buffett has famously said, “If you’re not willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes.” The best way to realize gains in the stock market: get in, and stay in. Patience is a virtue, and compound interest is your friend.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why “The Value Portfolio” Is Ranked Top Financial Blogger by TipRanks
In the TipRanks database, The Value Portfolio is ranked as the top financial blogger based on his overall returns and success rate. Following a blogger’s opinion could prove beneficial for investors. Investing during a tumultuous market can be daunting, even for the most seasoned investor. At such times, it...
tipranks.com
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Plans €1.2B Investment in Belgium; Production to Expand
Pfizer is investing €1.2 billion to expand the production capabilities at its Puurs factory in Belgium. Over the next three years, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is planning to invest about €1.2 billion in its Puurs manufacturing facility to boost production capacity, cold storage options, and packaging processes. The expansion is expected to create about 250 additional jobs at the site.
tipranks.com
Follow the Top Investors With TipRanks’ Expert Center
How to make smart investment decisions with Tipranks Expert Center Tool. TipRanks’ Expert Center platform offers information from Wall Street analysts, hedge funds, private investors, financial bloggers, industry insiders, and investment advisors. TipRanks is the only website that ranks experts according to their prior achievements. In fact, our Expert Center gives you more research power than the biggest banks in the world!
tipranks.com
2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts
Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefore, the figures have sown renewed fears amongst investors worn out by 2022’s bear that another 75-basis-point rate hike – rather than a more moderate 50-basis-point increase – is in the cards.
Earnings Previews: MongoDB, SentinelOne, Stitch Fix, Toll Brothers
Here is what analysts expect to hear when these four companies report quarterly results after markets close on Tuesday.
Motley Fool
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Microsoft and Nvidia have seen triple-digit stock growth in the last five years despite dips in 2022. Microsoft's superpower is the diversity in its business, which has boosted revenue in a year fraught with declines in consumer spending. Meanwhile, Nvidia's quickly growing data center business has excellent long-term prospects. You’re...
NASDAQ
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
The market is down on these stocks despite the fact that they continue to grow through a challenging environment.
tipranks.com
Salesforce Stock: Should You Buy the Dip?
Salesforce’s (CRM) delivered a strong FQ3 showing on Wednesday, but that was not enough to stave off the bears with the shares falling 10.5% over the past two trading sessions. In the October quarter, the software giant saw revenue rise by 14.3% year-over-year to $7.84 billion, beating analyst expectations...
tipranks.com
Creditors Look to Recoup Millions from Genesis
The crypto verse continues to see unceasing turmoil. Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is trying to recover funds to the tune of $900 million from crypto broker Genesis, according to the Financial Times. Gemini has now set up a creditors’ committee to recover the funds. Additionally, reports indicate Genesis owes about $1.8...
via.news
CSG Systems International And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – CSG Systems International (CSGS), Unilever (UL), Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
