Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Plans €1.2B Investment in Belgium; Production to Expand
Pfizer is investing €1.2 billion to expand the production capabilities at its Puurs factory in Belgium. Over the next three years, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is planning to invest about €1.2 billion in its Puurs manufacturing facility to boost production capacity, cold storage options, and packaging processes. The expansion is expected to create about 250 additional jobs at the site.
AT&T Stock (NYSE:T): Both a Telecom Titan and Dividend Darling
Sensible investors like AT&T stock for its dividend yield and because the company has been around for generations, surviving one economic downturn after another. Some skeptics might say that the stock was “dead money” in 2022, but they’re ignoring a deep value that could provide robust profits in the coming year.
Novo’s (NYSE:NVO) Wegovy is Boosting Stock Price by Reducing Weight
Novo Nordisk is unable to meet the huge demand for its anti-obesity drug, Wegovy, due to supply issues and softer expectations by the management. The stock is surging on the growing demand for the drug. Shares of Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) (GB:0QIU) have been trending up lately...
2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts
Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefore, the figures have sown renewed fears amongst investors worn out by 2022’s bear that another 75-basis-point rate hike – rather than a more moderate 50-basis-point increase – is in the cards.
Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
UPS (UPS) – Deutsche Bank upgrades stock to Buy on productivity initiatives. On November 28, Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra upgraded UPS to Buy from Hold with a price target of $220, up from $197. While stating that its "easy to be neutral or negative on UPS in the current environment," Mehrotra argues that past experiences argues that times like this are "exactly" when to get more bullish. In the near-term, the analyst thinks market participants are "overly focused" on volume growth and not on mix and productivity initiatives that can drive positive revenue growth and solid contribution margins while over the mid-term he thinks upcoming teamsters contract negotiations will be "more benign than expected" and there is the potential for the negotiations to yield an opportunity for UPS to gain additional market share.
One Recession-Proof UK Stock for Your Portfolio
As fears of an economic downturn continue to loom large in U.K., let’s discuss a recession-proof stock that can be a good addition to your portfolio. The FTSE 100 has recovered well from the October lows as political stability under the new leadership has restored investor confidence in the economy to some extent. Nonetheless, global macro uncertainty and inflationary pressures could continue to weigh on stocks. During these challenging times, recession-proof stocks could be a good addition to investors’ portfolios. Let’s take a look at one such stock.
Beyond Meat Stock (NASDAQ:BYND): Use Rallies as a Selling Opportunity
Although Beyond Meat certainly wins in the narrative department, the harsh reality is that the underlying products are overpriced relative to their animal-based counterparts. By most measures, plant-based food manufacturer Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is on life support. Financially, BYND stock presents a case as a possible value trap. Technically, shares have hemorrhaged a worrying magnitude of equity value. Fundamentally, its economies of scale remain hopelessly out of touch with business realities. Yet speculators occasionally bid up the security, presenting opportunities for everyone else to sell into strength.
Microsoft prepared to fight for Activision acquisition, Bloomberg reports
Microsoft (MSFT) is prepared to fight for its proposed $69B takeover of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) if the U.S. FTC files a lawsuit aiming to block the transaction, Bloomberg’s Dina Bass and Katharine Gemmell report, citing a person familiar with the matter. Microsoft has not had talks with the FTC about remedies or concessions meant to get the deal approved, the authors note. The FTC is wrapping up its probe into the deal and is anticipated to make a recommendation soon, the authors say.
In Crypto We Trust (or Not)
The FTX scandal has shattered the public’s confidence in all things crypto, underscoring the black box that is crypto space. Now, regulation is coming; the crypto universe will undergo major changes, but cryptocurrencies will probably survive. Cryptocurrencies have been falling since November 2021, in line with the stock market’s...
BABA Leads Chinese Stocks Higher as COVID-19 Restrictions Ease
Major Chinese names are seeing sharp gains today as the country slowly moves away from strict COVID-19 restrictions after witnessing multiple protests. Commuters in Shenzhen and Beijing will not have to take COVID-19 tests anymore to avail public transportation. At the same time, the country continues to see new COVID-19 cases hovering about the 30,000 mark.
Saudi Crown Prince Could Be Interested in CS Spin-Off
Shares of Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) were up in pre-market trading on Monday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a U.S. private equity firm could be considering an investment of $1 billion or more in the investment bank. The Saudi Crown Prince...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle on Fed Tightening Fears
Stock indices finished Today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4%, 1.79%, and 1,73%, respectively. The energy sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 3%. Conversely, the utilities sector was the session’s leader, with a loss of 0.59%. This can be attributed to fears that the Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates.
Tesla’s China Sales Reach a Record High, Plans to Cut Production
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) sold a record monthly high of 100,291 vehicles in China in the month of November, a jump of 89.7% year-over-year and an increase of 39.8% from the month of October, according to CnEV Post. Between the period of January to November, Tesla sold 655,069 vehicles in China,...
Creditors Look to Recoup Millions from Genesis
The crypto verse continues to see unceasing turmoil. Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is trying to recover funds to the tune of $900 million from crypto broker Genesis, according to the Financial Times. Gemini has now set up a creditors’ committee to recover the funds. Additionally, reports indicate Genesis owes about $1.8...
Iger’s Return Could Revive Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Tax Benefits
Disney’s Florida theme park may have its “special district status” restored thanks to the cordial ties between current CEO Robert Iger and the local lawmakers. If approved, it would benefit both Disney and the local counties. The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) theme park in Florida may finally...
Cryptocurrencies to Watch – Week of December 4
This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where they may go from here. The cryptocurrency market started last week pretty flat and unchanged. However, following the Federal Reserve Chair...
General Motors (NYSE:GM) and LG Increase Investment; Expand Battery Production
General Motors and LG Energy plan to make an additional $275 million investment in the Tennessee battery cell plant. The move is expected to expand production by 40%. General Motors (NYSE:GM) and LG Energy Solution have agreed to inject another $275 million into their joint venture (JV) battery plant, which is currently under construction. The investment is expected to boost battery cell production at the plant by 40%.
Delta (NYSE:DAL) Lures Pilots with Massive Pay Hikes
Delta Airlines is proposing a 34% cumulative pay hike (per Reuters) to its pilots over a period of three years in an attempt to address the shortage of pilots and prevent any further disruption. Under a preliminary deal, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has offered its pilots attractive salary hikes to...
