PHILADELPHIA (WANE) – Former TinCaps shortstop Trae Turner landed a massive deal on Monday, signing a $300 million, 11-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies Turner played for the TinCaps in 2014, hitting .369 with 4 home runs, 14 doubles, 22 RBI, and 14 steals in 46 games. The deal includes a no-trade clause, according to […]

