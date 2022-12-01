Read full article on original website
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
247Sports
OT Jordan Hall decommits from Jackson State following coaching news
Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall decommitted from Jackson State on Saturday night following the news that Deion Sanders would be leaving the Tigers to take the head coaching job at Colorado. Hall says he is completely open in his recruitment now and is thankful for Sanders and...
atozsports.com
Vols assistant no longer a candidate for one open job, but he could still leave for another program
Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is a name that was picking up some steam this week in the Cincinnati Bearcats’ search to replace Luke Fickell. Football Scoop’s John Brice indicated this weekend, however, that Golesh is no longer in the mix at Cincinnati. But that doesn’t mean...
Lane Kiffin Has Message For Kirby Smart After Georgia's SEC Championship Win
Lane Kiffin already revealed his national title pick on Saturday. After Georgia's SEC Championship beatdown of LSU, the Ole Miss head coach congratulated Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs before looking forward to their matchup Nov. 11 of next year. "Congrats on the big win today [Georgia Football and Kirby Smart]....
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
Look: Luke Fickell Makes First Significant Decision At Wisconsin
After several reports that Wisconsin's new hire Luke Fickell may look to go in a different direction on the defensive side of the ball, it appears Jim Leonhard's job in Madison will remain intact. Per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, the Badgers legend turned DC and interim head...
247Sports
USC center Brett Neilon posts goodbye on Instagram; Trojan career likely over after injury
The last time USC Trojans fans saw Brett Neilon, he was being carted off after suffering a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter of USC's 47-24 loss to Utah Friday's Pac-12 championship game. It will likely be the last time the sixth-year senior offensive lineman will be seen in...
Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams sound off after USC's loss to Utah in Pac-12 title alters CFB Playoff hopes
USC head football coach Lincoln Riley and Heisman Trophy quarterback candidate Caleb Williams were noticeably disappointed following Friday night's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It was an outcome that likely cost the Trojans a spot in the College Football Playoff this season. "Disappointing night for us,"...
247Sports
Recruiting ace Nick Williams joining Deion Sanders staff to coach the defensive line
Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.
atozsports.com
Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has a massively important decision to make
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has a massively important decision to make. On Saturday night, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is set to become the new head coach at USF. Golesh, a native of Russia who attended Ohio State, has been...
tigerdroppings.com
Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today
Appearing Sunday morning on ESPN's SportsCenter, via Saturday Down South, Paul Finebaum dismissed Nick Saban's reasoning for his Alabama team deserving a playoff bid... "While Nick Saban has some interesting arguments, they are not winning arguments," Finebaum said. "His arguments and his campaign are as inconsistent as his football team was this year. They just simply don’t fly."
5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School
Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders tells current Buffaloes players to enter transfer portal
Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder on Sunday, where he was officially announced as Colorado's next head coach. He came with a very clear message to current Buffaloes players, too. Sanders already has his quarterback picked out — his son, Shedeur — and they need to hit the transfer portal....
Sonny Dykes Sounds Off after TCU loses Big 12 Championship game to Kansas State
Hear from TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 31-28 OT loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game.
College Football Star Quarterback Announces He's Returning In 2023
Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was one of the best quarterbacks in college football this year. Penix Jr., the transfer from Indiana, threw for 4,354 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Huskies star quarterback will be back in 2023. Penix Jr. announced on Sunday night that he will...
One SEC transfer wanted $700k from WVU as a starting point
The combination of NIL and the one-time free transfer in the NCAA Transfer Portal has created quite a mess in the world of college athletics. Players are entering the portal at an unprecedented rate and, nowadays, many of those who are entering the portal are doing so basically for one thing - to hear offers from other schools about their NIL. While football has been the most talked about version of this, basketball has certainly had its fair share of bidding wars in the portal. Earlier this week, West Virginia University Director of Player Personnel Jay Kuntz joined Mike Casazza on the podcast to discuss a variety of topics centered around rebuilding this roster, mostly through the transfer portal. They also discussed NIL success in Morgantown, but there came a point where Kuntz had to draw a line - when one SEC transfer had a huge starting "salary" demand right off the bat. Listen to that quick story in the video above, then check out the entire interview in the podcast below.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
College Football Head Coach Fired After Conference Title Game
College football's head coaching firing season isn't over just yet. Less than a week after Black Monday, another head coach has reportedly been fired on Sunday night. North Texas has reportedly fired head coach Seth Littrell. "North Texas head coach Seth Littrell has been fired, sources tell @ChrisVannini and me....
Look: Ohio State Fans React To Michigan Quarterback's Message
With TCU and USC losing this weekend, Ohio State looks to be a lock for the College Football Playoff despite its loss to Michigan last week. Could the Buckeyes get another crack at the Wolverines? It depends on how the committee seeds the four playoff teams, which we'll know when the bracket is unveiled this afternoon.
WATCH: Dan Lanning talks OC search, Bo Nix, Transfer Portal, and Holiday Bowl
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media on Sunday evening to discuss the team's acceptance of playing in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. He also breaks down where Oregon is at with its search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix's status for the bowl game, player opt-outs ahead of the bowl game, and the Ducks recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
