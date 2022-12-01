Read full article on original website
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $338.16 in the previous session. Enphase Energy has gained 83.7% since the start of the year compared to the 41.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 33.7% return for the Zacks Solar industry.
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
Is Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 06/23/2005, smart beta exchange traded fund Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) provides investors broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted...
THRM Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Gentherm Inc (Symbol: THRM) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $74.25, changing hands for $74.57/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Earnings Estimates Rising for Datadog (DDOG): Will It Gain?
Datadog (DDOG) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this data...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is a Trending Stock
Teekay Tankers (TNK) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil and gas shipping company have returned +1.7% over the past month...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. BIO RAD LABORATORIES INC (BIO)...
3 Defense Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Now
As an investor, you likely want to protect your portfolio from the risks of a bear market and uncertain economic conditions. One way to do this is by investing in defensive stocks. Defensive stocks are stocks that tend to perform well during times of market volatility because they provide goods and services that are essential, no matter the state of the economy. Let’s take a closer look at what defensive stocks are and how you can use them to protect your portfolio.
Should First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/19/2011. The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $242.16...
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: FXI
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) where we have detected an approximate $107.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 176,700,000 to 180,450,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of FXI, versus its 200 day moving average:
Here's Why Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 5th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:. H&E Equipment Services HEES: This company which is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why CrowdStrike (CRWD) is a Trending Stock
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this cloud-based security company have returned -2.8%, compared to...
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
Dividend stocks aren't just sources of short-term passive income. If you pick the right ones, they can be some of the best investments to grow your wealth manyfold over time. With another year drawing to a close, now would be an excellent time to draw up a list of high-conviction, high-yielding stocks that you could buy to generate steady streams of passive income for yourself for years to come. Here are three top-notch dividend stocks you should consider buying hand over fist in December.
ALE vs. HE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Utility - Electric Power stocks are likely familiar with Allete (ALE) and Hawaiian Electric (HE). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have...
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
Have you been paying attention to shares of StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $103 in the previous session. StoneX Group Inc. has gained 68.1% since the start of the year compared to the -10.1% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the -16.4% return for the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry.
MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt's index outperforms regional peers; Saudi extends losses
Dec 4 (Reuters) - Egypt's blue-chip index outperformed regional peers to close higher on Sunday, while Saudi and Qatari stocks slipped on weakness in the financial and petrochemical sectors. Oil prices, which fuel the region's growth, fell 1.5% in choppy trading on Friday ahead of a meeting of the Organization...
Why Investors Should Pay Attention to Dollar General Stock Despite the Recent Dip
The knee-jerk reaction makes sense on the surface. Dollar General (NYSE: DG) missed its third-quarter earnings estimates, and investors panicked. Fanning the bearish flames is the company's not-so-hot guidance for the quarter now underway. As has been the case so many times for other stocks this year, though, last Tuesday's...
Is SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 11/08/2005, smart beta exchange traded fund SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) provides investors broad exposure to the Financials ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
