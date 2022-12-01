My mom and I just moved to Spokane from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO