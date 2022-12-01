Read full article on original website
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area, cause under investigation
POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area have reported a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. While rumors of an accident of the BNSF railyard and the power plant have proliferated, multiple agencies have confirmed they are false, and no incident has occurred at either location. Northern Lakes Fire District states the glow near the plant that looks like a fire is typical and caused by the lights reflected off rising steam.
Madison Ranch development coming to Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Hayden City Council approved a zone change Tuesday for a commercially zoned property near the corner of Hayden Avenue and Huetter Road, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The change to a mixed-use zone will come with terms. Using priorities laid...
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area residents, cause unknown
POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area are reporting a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they’ve received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
Coeur d’Alene In Winter – Best Things To Do In A Winter Wonderland
There’s no shortage of fun things to do in Coeur d’Alene in winter. Whether you’re looking for outdoor or indoor activities this vibrant town is perfectly poised to deliver an amazing experience. Surrounded by Idaho’s famous lakes, skiing, and some of the best winter carnivals you won’t be disappointed.
Flu transmission levels very high in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s flu season has gotten off to a hot start. According to data from the Department of Health for Washington and Idaho, flu transmission levels are high across both states. In Washington, flu-like illness activity was very high, and there have been 13 confirmed deaths. In Idaho, most of the state has high flu activity. The...
60 Spokane and Coeur d’Alene children to experience a flight to remember
SPOKANE, Wash. — Alaska Airlines and the non-profit Spokane Fantasy Flight are teaming up this holiday season for the 15th year to make travel to the “North Pole” a reality for underserved children in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. The holiday season is a magical time for kids,...
1 Dead In Head On Crash North Of Spokane
SPOKANE - At around 4 p.m. Washington State Patrol Troopers were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle crash 10 miles north of Spokane. The first vehicle, a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 17 year old from Spokane Washington was driving South on State Route 395. The second vehicle, a 1999 Subaru Legacy was was driven by 56 year old Paula Leclaire of Colville Washington. In the passenger seat of vehicle 2 was 26 year old Alexander Leclaire also from Colville Washington.
Are backyard chickens allowed in Spokane?
My mom and I just moved to Spokane from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.
The cold has settled in – Mark
We’ll have a bitter cold start, and very cold conditions that will continue into next week. Take care of yourself and your pets with this arctic air staying around. Get your layers on and limit time outdoors. There will be icy walkways and driving, with no warm up expected soon.
WA Department of Commerce increasing funding to close Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce will invest an additional $4 million for work to close Camp Hope. This funding will go towards the state’s Right of Way Safety Initiative. The new funding, along with capital and operating investments of $18.8 million, will bring the total funding of the initiative to $24 million. Here’s where that funding...
Department of Interior announces new education center on Coeur d’Alene Reservation
In this file photo, Interior Secretary Debra Haaland testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resource at the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images) U.S. Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland on Wednesday announced the creation of a new...
Massive converted schoolhouse lists for $699K in Washington
School’s out forever at this rural institution, but its doors remain open to a buyer. A huge 20th-century brick academy has been freshly renovated and is now enjoying a second life as a residential property. This immense schoolhouse in the southeastern agricultural portion of Washington state’s Spokane County educated...
What's the policy of renting in Spokane?
Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Spokane in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Spokane too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
Post Falls neighbors hear loud boom, no explosions in nearby area
POST FALLS, ID. — If you live in Post Falls, you probably heard a loud boom-like sound in the area. Multiple viewers reached out to 4 News Now letting us know that there was a loud boom in the area at around 7:15 p.m. According to Northern Lakes Fire District PIO Chris Larson, he says there were rumors going around...
Extreme Team: Holiday lights at Cowley Park grand reveal!
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday night, Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team flipped the switch and turned on the holiday lights at Cowley Park, an annual tradition to cheer up the kids up at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital. It’s a part of 4 News Now’s Making Spirits Bright project, and the lights will stay on all throughout the holidays. The...
$5 million grant will help alleviate traffic in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) granted Spokane Valley $5 million which brings the Valley closer to achieving its road improvement efforts. "These improvements are incredibly important to Spokane Valley and the surrounding region because they offer so many benefits: fewer collisions, less congestion,...
North Idaho sees crashes pile up on snowy roads
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Local law enforcement agencies responded to numerous traffic incidents Wednesday as a snowstorm blanketed North Idaho and motorists faced treacherous road conditions, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Amid the storm, the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management urged drivers to stay off...
Coeur d'Alene Casino opens new Little Dragon Eatery, plus more local food news
For anyone wondering what would replace the Coeur d'Alene Resort and Casino's High Mountain Buffet, which closed in March 2020, the answer is Little Dragon Eatery. Serving Asian-inspired dishes for dine-in or to-go, Little Dragon offers seven savory entrees served over choice of rice or yakisoba noodles. In addition to honey garlic beef with broccoli ($11.95/small, $14.95/large), options include sweet and sour chicken or pork, cashew chicken or pork, and orange chicken or pork ($10.95/small, $13.95/large). Substitute pork fried rice ($2) or order it as a standalone entrée ($8.95/small, $11.95/large). All large entrees also include an egg roll.
Body found near US 2 in Airway Heights, police responding
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — US 2 is closed in both directions at Lawson Road in Airway Heights after police found a body in the area. At 4:44 p.m. on Friday, police received a call about a car stopped in the median on US 2. A witness told police they saw a man get out of the car and collapse onto the ground.
What are some rich neighborhoods in Spokane to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
