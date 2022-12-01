Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Cain Velasquez Appears At Wrestling Event
Cain Velasquez made his pro wrestling return on Saturday at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's event in Tempe, Arizona. Velasquez teamed with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr. to defeat Taurus, Sam Adonis, and Gringo Loco. According to MMAJunkie, the match was approximately 20 minutes, and Velasquez was the one who scored the pinfall to win for his team. He also received a standing ovation from the fans in attendance. Footage from the event is available at this link here.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Addresses Whether The Rock Should Beat Roman Reigns
Booker T offered some off-the-cuff ideas about how Roman Reigns' two-year title reign could end at the hands of his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, on his latest podcast. On the most recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Reigns' championship run with co-host Brad Gilmore, as rumors continue to swirl about Johnson returning to WWE and challenging his real-life cousin for one of his WWE titles.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Champion Believes Vince McMahon Is Still Running WWE
Earlier this year, Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst misconduct allegations against him. Triple H has taken over WWE main roster creative while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are serving as the co-CEOs. Former WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter told Sportskeeda Wrestling that he feels there’s no...
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Hart: Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About The Mouth Of The South
Best known as "The Mouth of the South," Jimmy Hart has been in the wrestling business for about four and a half decades. Most prominently, he was a heel manager, first as the thorn in the side of Jerry Lawler in the Memphis territory, later as the man who guided Earthquake to injuring Hulk Hogan, and eventually somehow as Hogan's manager and cheerleader in both the WWF and WCW. He did a lot more than that, though: He did public relations work, he helped put up posters in small towns, he wrote television shows, he wrote music, he scouted talent, and he did who knows what else in between. All this while simultaneously being a hated annoyance of a manager in front of the camera and a universally beloved backstage presence behind it.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Shares Photo Training With WWE NXT Stars
Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming in seven months, ever since losing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a violent "I Quit" match. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, however, many fans are expecting her to be back imminently, as it has not been uncommon for stars to make their surprise returns in the Royal Rumble match. And we now know that her lengthy absence hasn't stopped Flair from training.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Thinks Triple H Could Have Had “Five-Star Matches” With This WWE Star
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on the 2017 edition of the WWE Survivor Series during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The main event of the show saw Team “Raw” (Kurt Angle, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Triple H) against Team “SmackDown” (John Cena, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Bobby Roode), resulting in Triple H leaving in triumph.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee At WWE Live Event
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, FKA Luke Harper in WWE) on December 3 at a WWE Live Event in Rochester, New York. Wrestling Inc.'s Ella Jay shared a video of Rollins' tribute via Twitter. The video is available watch at this link here. Rochester is the hometown of Lee.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Tease For The Rock vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39
It’s been rumored for years now that WWE is hoping to book The Rock vs. Roman Reigns on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and there’s been a lot of speculation that the match could happen next year at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. Back in April the match...
PWMania
Kurt Angle Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Big Title Match and More Set
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will return to SmackDown for a birthday celebration. On December 9, Angle will turn 54 years old. Angle will appear on SmackDown Live that night from the PPG Paints Arena in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. Next Friday, The Usos will defend their Undisputed...
wrestlinginc.com
A Role On Dark Angel Led To A Massive Injury That Nearly Paralyzed Lita
Casual WWE viewers that stumble upon today's product would never expect that women used to be presented much differently from how they are now. At one point, they were labeled as the "Divas" and were typically typecast as valets, the focus of a romantic storyline, or sexualized to increase viewership. However, one talent transcended expectations and proved her value as a valet, sex symbol, and an undeniable in-ring talent was WWE Hall of Famer Lita.
Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus to kick off WWE SmackDown
Zayn and The Bloodline defeated Sheamus and Team Brutes in WarGames last Saturday.
wrestlinginc.com
Scott Hall Had Clause In WCW Contract That Benefited Him If Big WWE Stars Jumped
The pro wrestling landscape changed forever when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumped from WWE to WCW in 1996 and went on to form the New World Order with Hulk Hogan. At the time, Hall was represented by agent Barry Bloom, who recently revealed in Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast that he negotiated a clause in Hall's lucrative contract that guaranteed his deal would become even richer if certain other WWE stars made the jump and received contracts bigger than Hall's.
wrestlinginc.com
GUNTHER's Next Title Challenger Decided In WWE SmackDown World Cup Final
USA's Ricochet defeated Mexico's Santos Escobar in the final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on this week's blue brand show in Buffalo, New York. Midway through the match, the referees asked the rest of Legado Del Fantasma – including Zelina Vega on commentary – to leave the ringside area, leveling the playing field for Ricochet in a one-on-one contest. Eventually, Ricochet hit his 630 splash on Escobar for the pinfall victory.
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline References NBA Star On WWE SmackDown
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is not only known for his athletic prowess on the basketball court, but he's also a master hand-shaker. However, the multi-time NBA Champion now has some competition in the field of handshake artistry. On this past Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," The Usos and...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Recalls Recent Injury To Hangman Page
The professional wrestling world was shaken one of the sport's most beloved performers, "Hangman" Adam Page, suffered a scary injury on live television. During the October 18 edition of "AEW Dynamite," Page was promptly stretchered out of the arena after advisement from medical officials. In the moments prior, the Virginia native received a huge opportunity to reclaim his former AEW World Championship, as reigning champion Jon Moxley defended the title against Page. The champion then landed a massive lariat clothesline, but something went wrong.
wrestlinginc.com
Fuego Del Sol Still Gets Emotional Thinking About This AEW Moment
Masked wrestler Fuego del Sol built himself up during AEW's stretch at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a great deal of groundswell support from fans. His hard work eventually paid off when del Sol was offered a surprise contract following a match with Miro on the first episode of "AEW Rampage" in August of 2021. During a recent interview with "The AJ Awesome Show," del Sol shared the impact that moment had on him and how it still affects him to this day.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Ominous Day WWE Told Roster About Chris Benoit's Death
Real-life tragedy struck WWE in June 2007 when it was discovered that Chris Benoit had murdered his wife Nancy and son Daniel before taking his own life. Initially, WWE officials apparently were only aware that Benoit and his family were dead. This led to plans for the angle on "Raw" that followed up on Vince McMahon's limousine explosion being scrapped. Things changed very suddenly, according to Matt Hardy, who recalled that everything already being in place for McMahon's "funeral" made the day even creepier.
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into When Talks Of Sami Zayn Joining The Bloodline Started
After embarrassingly losing to Johnny Knoxville of "Jackass" fame at WrestleMania 38 in an Anything Goes match, Sami Zayn attempted to move on by seeking the respect of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline. Over time, Zayn proved his worth to the group and eventually became accepted into the family as the "Honorary Uce." But in an interview with "Cheap Heat," Zayn spoke about how plans for him to link up The Bloodline were put together behind the curtain.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Addresses Recent Ric Flair Claim About Him
Suffice it to say, Ric Flair doesn't care much for Eric Bischoff at this point. In a recent episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast, Flair blasted the former WCW Senior Vice President over and over again, ultimately labeling him a "prick" and noting that he's "pissed" at Bischoff. That said, the former WCW Executive Vice President isn't quite sure what it is he's done. On the latest episode of "After 83 Weeks," he had his say on the matter.
wrestlinginc.com
Mia Yim Labels Select WWE Superstars The 'Comeback Crew'
From the moment that Paul 'Triple H' Levesque was named WWE's Chief Content Officer, he has wasted no time bringing back many familiar faces to the company. He has added plenty of talent to the men's division from Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano to former Universal Champions Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. However, "The Game" has always been a big advocate for women's wrestling, and that has also been clear by who he has re-signed.
