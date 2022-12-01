Read full article on original website
Cruise passenger who fell overboard recalls experience
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — He spent nearly 20 hours alone, treading water in the Gulf of Mexico after falling off a cruise ship and being saved on Thanksgiving. On Friday, James Michael Grimes said the experience has taught him to not take life for granted. Grimes told ABC News’ Good Morning America that his worst fear is drowning but he never accepted that that was going to be how his life ended. The 28-year-old from Lafayette, Alabama said he ate what looked like a bamboo stick and fought off what appeared to be a shark before he saw the lights of a tanker and swam toward it. A Coast Guard crew circled the tanker and finally spotted him. Though harrowing, Grimes said the experience will not discourage him from taking another cruise.
Jury awards ex-Maine trooper $300,000 in whistleblower case
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A jury in Maine has awarded a former state trooper $300,000 after determining the state police wrongly retaliated when he raised concerns about its intelligence gathering work. George Loder filed a whistleblower lawsuit claiming he was reassigned and then denied a transfer after he took his concerns about the Maine Intelligence Analysis Center to his superiors. Loder said the center had gathered intelligence on power line protesters, gun buyers and others who had committed no crime. The Bangor Daily News reported the jury deliberated for more than five hours Friday before finding in Loder’s favor. State police had defended the intelligence work and denied that any retaliation occurred.
EXPLAINER: What do we know about the Colorado bomb threat?
DENVER (AP) — More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. Aldrich, who...
GOP’s Joe Kent contests results of Washington state race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent’s campaign says it intends to request a machine ballot recount of all counties within southwest Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District. The Columbian reports a statement from Kent’s campaign Friday says they believe a second tabulation is in order because of the close margin between the two campaigns, technical issues with the signature verifications software, and the obligation they have to supporters to ensure certainty about the outcome. The Kent campaign didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request to clarify its signature verification software concern. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez pulled off a victory against Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Farmer: Georgia dog injured saving sheep from coyote attack
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia farmer says his sheepdog is recovering at home two days after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked his flock of sheep. The farmer from a town northeast of Atlanta says his Great Pyrenees named Casper killed eight coyotes to defend the flock. John Wierwiller told Atlanta’s WAGA-TV that the fight lasted longer than half an hour and left Casper bloodied with skin and part of his tail torn off. LifeLine Animal Project has raised more than $15,000 for the sheepdog’s hospital bills. Packs of coyotes attacking pets have grown somewhat common in rural and growing suburban areas that abut wildlands throughout the Untied States.
Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker
LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said 66-year-old Bruce Quinn was sentenced Friday to four months in prison and one year of supervised release for leaving the noose for his coworker to find. He pleaded guilty in September to a federal civil rights violation. Prosecutors said a 63-year-old Black man who worked for Oriental Trading found the noose made out of orange twine sitting on the seat of the equipment in June 2020. He told investigators that he was scared by the noose and viewed as a death threat.
