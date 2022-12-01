ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple for ‘controlling users’ but is labeled ‘a hypocrite’ for same behavior

By Charlotte Edwards
 4 days ago
MARK ZUCKERBERG criticized Apple and TikTok in a recent speech at a New York Times conference.

The Facebook billionaire called Apple "problematic" for "controlling" user experiences - despite the fact that Meta has faced similar accusations in the past.

Mark Zuckerberg made the comments via a video call at The New York Times DealBook Summit on November 30 Credit: Getty

Zuckerberg made his comments when he appeared via video call at The New York Times DealBook Summit yesterday in New York City.

When speaking about Apple's App Store, he said: "It is problematic for one company to be able to control what app experiences end up on a device."

Adding that the "vast majority of profits in mobile ecosystem go toward Apple”.

Apple has come under fire before for the fees that app creators face when put in the App Store.

Elon Musk has also recently criticized Apple's App Store and accused it of "hating free speech in America".

Zuckerberg's comments were largely centered on the App Store's policies and fees.

He said Apple's content moderation rules were a "conflict of interest”.

Apple's stricter policies on apps that track and target users with advertisers have negatively impacted Zuckerberg's apps like Instagram and Facebook.

However, the social media CEO has been accused of being a hypocrite for similar "controlling behavior".

People have taken to Twitter to complain about the recent comments.

One person said: "Human excrement Mark #Zuckerberg is complaining about #Apple censoring apps with his total censorship of free speech? That’s rich…"

Another added: "Funny to watch. Facebook tries to control within their platform but they pointing the finger at Apple for doing the same? What Musk is doing for Twitter should be done across all of tech."

However, some people agreed with Zuckerberg.

One Twitter user replying to a tweet from The Wall Street Journal wrote: "He's correct, but wrong messenger."

Other people shared that sentiment.

Zuckerberg also raised concerns about TikTok during his speech.

He said there are “real questions” about what influence the Chinese government had over the app and said some countries send all app data to the government.

