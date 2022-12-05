ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Police In Hudson Valley Search For Car Thieves Who Crashed Into Police Cruiser

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111jK5_0jU9VLcK00

Police in the Hudson Valley are searching for suspects in a robbery that led to a police chase.

The incident took place in Rockland County around midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 on Red Schoolhouse Road in Chestnut Ridge.

Ramapo Police responded to 240 Red Schoolhouse Road (Manheim Distributors) for two suspicious vehicles parked outside and people walking inside the fenced-in parking lot wearing masks, said Det. Sgt. Michael Higgins, of the Ramapo Police.

When responding Ramapo units arrived, the two vehicles fled west on Red Schoolhouse Road. The vehicles, both Audi's, were stolen in New Jersey, Higgins said.

While conducting a canvass for the vehicles, a white 2023 BMW was stolen out of the parking lot and driven through a security fence, he added.

The BMW also fled westbound on Red Schoolhouse Road and upon approaching Chestnut Ridge Road it crashed into a responding marked police vehicle, Higgins said.

No injuries occurred as a result of the crash, Higgins said.

"All the vehicles involved appeared to be driving excessively aggressively and showed signs of doing anything to get away, all three fled south into New Jersey," Higgins said.

This is a developing story. Check back to DailyVoice for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Man Gunned Down At New Milford Apartments ID'd As Search For Killer Continues

A Long Island man who was gunned down at an apartment complex in New Milford last month is being laid to rest this coming weekend as the hunt for his killer continued. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella identified the victim shot in the head in the rear of the Bookchester Apartments in the 900 block of Boulevard on Nov. 26 as Jacques McDonald, 25, of Amityville.
NEW MILFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Stop Suicidal Man From Jumping Off Ledge In Port Chester

A suicidal man in Westchester County was prevented from jumping from a tall building when police took quick action to save his life. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, police responded to a building in Port Chester in the area of South Main Street (Route 1) after receiving reports of a suspicious man standing on a ledge, who police soon realized was intending to end his life, according to Port Chester Police.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Man Caught On Security Cam Nabbed For Westport Home Burglary, Police Say

A man caught on a security camera was nabbed for allegedly breaking into a Fairfield County home. The incident took place in Westport around 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2. According to Lt. Eric Woods, of the Westport Police, officers responded to a home for a report of a burglary in progress after the homeowner told police they were able to view an in-progress burglary at their residence via surveillance cameras and watched the suspects run out of the back door.
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Police Seeking Tips After Burglary At Massapequa Business

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on surveillance footage breaking into a Long Island business before fleeing with a wad of cash. The burglary happened at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Massapequa, at the Carmill Cleaners on Carmans Road, according to Nassau County Police.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police unable to capture fleeing car thieves in Westchester

HARRISON – Police attempted to apprehend two men driving a stolen BMW on Monday, which resulted in a high-speed chase on the Hutchinson River Parkway for several minutes until the pursuit was terminated by police. The pursuit was terminated due to concerns for public safety. The vehicle was stolen...
HARRISON, NY
Daily Voice

Suspects In Stolen Vehicle Escape Officers After Dangerous Chase In Harrison, Police Say

Two masked men driving a stolen BMW from Long Island were able to escape justice after a lengthy chase in Westchester County, police said. On Monday, Dec. 5, around 10:30 a.m., police in Harrison became aware of a stolen 2021 BMW X5 that was entering the town on Union Avenue in the area of West Street. The vehicle had been stolen from a home in Nassau County on Saturday, Dec. 3, when the suspects had stolen the keys from a victim's home, according to Harrison Police.
HARRISON, NY
Daily Voice

Details Released In Maplewood Stabbing, Arson

A woman recently released from some type of institution is believed to have stabbed herself and set multiple fires in her Maplewood home the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. Responders at the scene on Maplewood Avenue noted some type of...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

'Reckless, Callous': Bay Shore Man Indicted For DWI Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old, DA Says

A Long Island man was indicted for allegedly driving an SUV while intoxicated and crashing, causing the death of a 20-year-old woman who was ejected from the vehicle. Jhonny Chavarria-Argueta, age 20, of Bay Shore, was arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 7, for multiple charges in the September crash that killed Jessica Gonzalez, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.
BAY SHORE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
421K+
Followers
61K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy