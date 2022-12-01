Read full article on original website
Bald eagle breeding season in Arizona means restrictions in some areas
It’s bald eagle breeding season in Arizona, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department has placed restrictions on certain wildlife areas. Recreationists, aircraft pilots, drone users and motorized paragliders are encouraged to not disturb the breeding areas. Kenneth Jacobson is the raptor management coordinator with the Game and Fish...
Former Arizona Congressman Jim Kolbe dies
Jim Kolbe, a Republican congressman who represented a heavily Democratic region of Arizona for more than two decades and was a proponent of gay rights, has died. He was 80. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement that Kolbe died Saturday. Ducey ordered flags lowered until sunset Sunday. Kolbe...
Elvia Díaz: Kimberly Yee attributes reelection win to talking to all Arizonans
The Show regularly checks in with the Republic’s editorial board to talk about current issues facing the state and the region — featured in columns on the newspaper’s op-ed pages. The midterm elections were not great for many Republican statewide candidates in Arizona. Those running for U.S....
How Arizona is preparing for more electric vehicles and charging stations
Arizona is set to get more than $76.5 million over the next five years as part of a national electric vehicle infrastructure program. While the Arizona Department of Transportation plans to add public charging stations along interstate highways, utility companies are preparing for more cars that rely on the power grid.
Arizona secretary of state wants 2 Cochise County supervisors investigated
The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, led by Democratic governor-elect Katie Hobbs, wants prosecutors to investigate two Cochise County supervisors who didn’t certify the 2022 election results by a Nov 28 deadline set by Arizona law. That left the fate of more than 47,000 ballots cast in Cochise...
