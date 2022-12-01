ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to save money this Christmas – send your cards via Japan

‘The bonus would be that my friend who lives 40 miles north of me will get a card with a Japanese stamp on it.’

Next year I will ask my son to take all my pre-written Christmas cards to Japan with him on his annual visit to his in-laws. Why? Because, if he then posts them back to the UK via airmail, it will cost me 110 yen per card – about 66p. Second class mail in the UK is 68p. I will, therefore, save 2p per card – not a huge saving, perhaps, but the bonus would be that my friend who lives 40 miles north of me will get a card with a Japanese stamp on it. It’s a win-win situation.

Pamela Brice

Torphins, Aberdeenshire

Amid the hand-wringing regarding a lack of ethnic diversity in Love Actually (Richard Curtis: lack of diversity in Love Actually makes me feel a bit stupid, 30 November), Richard Curtis makes no acknowledgment of the crass sexism that runs as a constant theme throughout the film.

Chris Jones

Liverpool

Twenty years after its making, Richard Curtis says Love Actually is “bound … to feel out of date”. Having Colin Firth use the phrase “total spaz” suggests it was 30 years out of date when it was made.

Chris Garratt

Nottingham

I realised that Scots was different to English when I arrived in London and asked an assistant “Where do I pay?” Shocked, she replied: “I’m sorry, madam, there’s no toilet here!” Still Scottish and proud of my accent, though (Letters, 28 November).

Heather Connon

Bewdley, Worcestershire

Among the 15 family members in your print edition’s Wordsearch (1 December), I was pleased to see you that had included a bonus word for Welsh speakers: nain (grandma).

Scott Saunders

Bangor

