(BPT)—Falling is a common concern among seniors, particularly as a fall has the potential to be more devastating for an older adult than the small scrape or bruise many might expect. While Fall Prevention Awareness Month was in September, it’s always a good time to learn more about these very real risks and ways to reduce them. A simple step like joining a senior fitness program can significantly reduce the impact of falls or even prevent them entirely. Not only are these programs effective, but as members will tell you, they’re lots of fun, and you may already be eligible to participate. SilverSneakers, the nation’s leading fitness program for older adults, is available to more than 18 million Americans through select Medicare plans.

9 DAYS AGO