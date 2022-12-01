Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Is walking good for knee arthritis?
Walking may benefit knee arthritis by decreasing joint stiffness and pain. Doctors may also recommend other nonsurgical and surgical treatments depending on a person’s condition. Arthritis is the inflammation of one or more joints. People with the condition may experience joint swelling, pain, and stiffness. It can affect any...
MedicineNet.com
Can I Squat After Knee Replacement?
Half squats are acceptable for exercise after knee replacement surgery; however, you should avoid deep squatting because it is neither possible nor desirable following surgery. When it comes to squatting, a few concerns may arise. You must avoid overstretching your knees after knee replacement surgery. You can perform the following...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Healing the Community: How Health Centers Can Address Community Violence
Healing the Community: How Health Centers Can Address Community Violence. In this episode, we have a conversation with two community health professionals about the role community health centers play in addressing community violence. Cheryl Seay and Wayne Clark share how they are working to improve access to health care and reduce violence in their communities. Seay and Clark are interviewed by Jillian Bird, Director of Training and Technical Assistance at the National Nurse-Led Care Consortium to support providers working at community health centers across the country.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Supporting Augmented Care with Virtual Teams with Lisbeth Votruba
Supporting Augmented Care with Virtual Teams with Lisbeth Votruba. This episode’s Community Champion Sponsor is Catalyst. To virtually tour Catalyst and claim your space on campus, or host an upcoming event: CLICK HERE. — Episode Overview:. During this episode, Lisbeth Votruba, Chief Clinical Officer of AvaSure, a pioneering company and...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
How Seniors Can Improve Balance and Stay Active
(BPT) - As leaves change color and cooler temperatures make outdoor walking more appealing, many seniors are enjoying this free and easy form of exercise. Global studies have shown many positive effects of walking on overall health and well-being. In a 2019 study of older women, researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston found that taking just 4,400 steps a day were significantly associated with lower risk of death compared with taking 2,700 steps a day.
Sit or stand? Which stress test is right for you?
It’s designed to help doctors evaluate the strength and structure of the heart muscle. But patients may be surprised when they go in for a cardiac stress test and expect to step on a treadmill but instead, doctors sit them down for an injection. Knowing which test is best...
aarp.org
Superfoods for the Brain
You are what you eat, the saying goes — and that holds true for the neck up. Just as diet plays an important role in the health of your heart, your skin and other organs in the body, what you put in your mouth can affect the health of your brain.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Fall into fitness to improve balance and mobility
(BPT)—Falling is a common concern among seniors, particularly as a fall has the potential to be more devastating for an older adult than the small scrape or bruise many might expect. While Fall Prevention Awareness Month was in September, it’s always a good time to learn more about these very real risks and ways to reduce them. A simple step like joining a senior fitness program can significantly reduce the impact of falls or even prevent them entirely. Not only are these programs effective, but as members will tell you, they’re lots of fun, and you may already be eligible to participate. SilverSneakers, the nation’s leading fitness program for older adults, is available to more than 18 million Americans through select Medicare plans.
Food Network
One More Way Green Tea Could Be Good for Your Health
Flavan-3-ols are bioactive compounds found in foods like green tea that can benefit cardiovascular health, blood sugar control and more, according to research. Much of the time, when it comes to nutrition recommendations, people are often told what they need to remove or change about their dietary habits. If you find adding a habit or nutrient easier than eliminating one, you might want to ask your healthcare provider about flavan-3-ols. An expert panel at the Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo presented new guidelines based on large bodies of research that suggest simply adding flavan-3-ols to your existing diet may improve health outcomes. Read on to find out more.
The worst morning habits for your health: Learn how to avoid them
Have you paid close attention to your morning routine? A lot of our morning habits will influence the rest of our day and even our lives in the future. And while we understand how difficult it is to adopt a new routine, making some adjustments will benefit our...
agupdate.com
Target blood pressure might not work for all
Q. Some years ago, I worked for an old-time doctor, now retired. He told me that keeping my blood pressure around 140/90 would be just fine as I grow older. I have learned that the old gent was right. Now I'd just like to convince my current family doctor! She says I'll be much healthier if I can get it down to 130/80 or lower.
Why Flaxseeds Could Be Key To Aging Well
Flaxseeds have been touted as an important source of omega-3s, but can they help with aging? Find out how flaxseeds may be the key to aging well.
physiciansweekly.com
Personalized Counseling May Overcome Non-Follow-Up After Positive FIT Test
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Lack of knowledge and decision-making difficulties are associated with non-follow-up to positive fecal immunochemical test (FIT) results, according to a study published in the November/December issue of the Annals of Family Medicine. Lucinda S. Bertels, Ph.D., from the University of Amsterdam, and...
Is There Anything We Can Do To Heal Our Guts Other Than Taking Probiotics?
Eating plays a huge role in how we feel -- and not just in regards to digestion. So what happens when our gut isn't happy, and how can we help make it better?
cohaitungchi.com
Avocado Tea: 7 Health Benefits of the Avocado Leaf
We often speak of how avocados are a superfruit when it comes to nutrition. However, not many people talk about the benefits of the rest of the plant. Alas, it turns out that avocado leaves have numerous health benefits we can access when we brew them in a tea. Research is being conducted on what potential health benefits avocado tea could have as a treatment for health issues such as cold, flu, stomachache, arthritis, and high blood pressure.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
What you need to know about sensory processing disorders
What you need to know about sensory processing disorders. “Understanding and recognizing sensory processing issues may help improve functioning and quality of life for many individuals, starting with children in school. While many are preparing for back to school, it is important for parents, teachers, health care providers, guardians, and policymakers to be aware that millions need funding to get the care they need to succeed.”
ajmc.com
Promoting Healthier Grocery Purchases in Participants With Type 2 Diabetes
Giving patients who have or who may be at risk of type 2 diabetes default grocery orders with nutritional value promoted healthier foodstuff purchases. Grocery store purchases had a higher nutritional value when patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) were given default grocery store orders based on a predetermined diet, a study published in Obesity shows.
MedicalXpress
Overuse of in-hospital blood pressure medications
Patients in hospital for non-heart related conditions may be unnecessarily receiving blood pressure medication that has no benefit and could instead be harmful in the short term, a new review has found. Led by Flinders University pharmacologist Professor Arduino Mangoni, the article published in Australian Prescriber highlights that while identifying...
KevinMD.com
Much more than simple white coat syndrome
Ongoing consultations with a new-to-me internist have raised attention to my in-office blood pressure measurements. In preparation for my next appointment, I regularly record my BP, sometimes several times a day. In other office visits, for cancer talks and such, I simply explain I regularly home and grocery store measure my BP, which always seems to be in the established normal range. I am confident that these in-office rises are not due to my fear of the white coat nor “sanctuary trauma.”
Human reverse gear? Here are the hidden health benefits of walking backwards
Walking doesn’t require any special equipment or gym memberships, and best of all, it’s completely free. For most of us, walking is something we do automatically. It doesn’t require conscious effort, so many of us fail to remember the benefits of walking for health. But what happens if we stop walking on auto-pilot and start challenging our brains and bodies by walking backwards? Not only does this change of direction demand more of our attention, but it may also bring additional health benefits.
