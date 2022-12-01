NFL fans react as Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara throws Denver star birthday party but only half of Broncos show up

THE Russell Wilson saga continues to gain steam.

The Denver Broncos quarterback has faced a myriad of negative headlines since his arrival in Colorado this offseason, fueled by bizarre commercial appearances, cringeworthy behavior, and poor play.

The 3-8 Broncos are bottom of the AFC West Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Wilson has the NFL's third-lowest quarterback rating Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The latest story to have emerged simply stokes the flames further when it comes to a reported divide in the locker room about Wilson.

Potential proof of this divide came via 9News' Mike Klis who reported on Wednesday that "Per source Wilson’s wife Ciara thru him a birthday party last night and “it looked like about half the team was there.” On player’s day off. Why do people have to be so hurtful?"

This came the same day that NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on The Insiders that "Russ has lost some people around that team. He has lost some people in that locker room."

Opinions were divided on social media when it came to Wilson's apparently lackluster birthday turnout.

Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith didn't see what the drama was about, commenting: "That’s a lot. Most folks don’t like doing anything for anyone on their off day [laughing emoji]"

While former offensive guard Geoff Schwartz tweeted: "I love to dunk on Russell Wilson but ... this feels about right.

The team is 3-8. Half the team is a good number for a Tuesday night birthday party with practice the following day."

Some also took issue with the need for Klis' source to push this narrative in the first place, with one saying: "Russell Wilson went from the most hyped QB coming into this season to having the same problems as a bullied 8 year old. Truly amazing to watch in real time"

Multiple fans also saw the funny side of things, drawing parallels between this fiasco and a similar train of thought in the 2014 movie Draft Day, with one fan quoting the blockbuster: "let me ask you a question Bo, did your teammates come to your 21st bday party?"

Meanwhile, one commented: "Life imitating art #draftdaymovie"

If life is indeed imitating art, then Draft Day fans could be in the process of watching Draft Day 2 unfold in real-time.

Many have compared Wilson's birthday saga with Bo Callahan's eerily similar plotline in 2014's Draft Day Credit: Alamy

Wilson will be looking to quieten the naysayers in their next matchup against the Baltimore Ravens Credit: Getty Images - Getty