Everton’s Tom Davies out to keep defying critics and ‘proving people wrong’
Everton midfielder Tom Davies stopped caring what was said about him a long time ago but admits it is still his job to prove his critics wrong.The 24-year-old has endured a complicated relationship with fans since his breakthrough season in 2016-17.As a Liverpool-born lad his graduation from the academy was something which was celebrated, but, as Everton’s struggles became more pronounced over the years, he found himself the target of abuse as supporters voiced their frustrations at the team’s decline.His off-field lifestyle – from fashion choices to his love of skateboarding – became a stick with which to beat him,...
Boxing-Cuba to allow female boxers to compete for first time in six decades
HAVANA (Reuters) - Boxing powerhouse Cuba has given the green light to women who wish to partake in tournaments for the first time since Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution, sports officials said on Monday.
Soccer-Australia player unused at World Cup scores Messi's shirt
MELBOURNE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia midfielder Cameron Devlin did not play a minute of the World Cup but left Qatar with one of its biggest prizes after exchanging jerseys with Argentina's Lionel Messi after their round of 16 match.
Saudis in off-field win before Japan, Koreans exit World Cup
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hours before Japan and South Korea endured painful second-round exits from the World Cup in Qatar, continental soccer rival Saudi Arabia had plenty to celebrate. The All India Football Federation’s decision to pull out of the race to host the 2027 Asian Cup, announced...
