Everton midfielder Tom Davies stopped caring what was said about him a long time ago but admits it is still his job to prove his critics wrong.The 24-year-old has endured a complicated relationship with fans since his breakthrough season in 2016-17.As a Liverpool-born lad his graduation from the academy was something which was celebrated, but, as Everton’s struggles became more pronounced over the years, he found himself the target of abuse as supporters voiced their frustrations at the team’s decline.His off-field lifestyle – from fashion choices to his love of skateboarding – became a stick with which to beat him,...

29 MINUTES AGO