TYLER – While they may look like they have a hard exterior, on the inside this group of East Texas bikers have soft hearts. According to our new s partner KETK, the group known as Bikers Against Bullying East Texas, or Babet for short, said they just want to spread joy this holiday season and the rest of the year. The bikers teamed up with Mobile Home Masters in Tyler to make the Christmases of many foster kids a lot brighter, bringing in bags of toys, not on Santa’s sleigh, but on motorcycles. The president of Mobile Home Masters, Matias Pena, said it was a no-brainer partnering together for a good cause. “Getting involved with the kids is very important. They are our future, so making sure that we take care of them, put a smile on their face is something they’ll remember forever,” said Pena. It’s the toy run’s third year, and it’s bigger than ever before.

1 DAY AGO