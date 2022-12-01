Read full article on original website
Smith County aggravated assault under investigation
SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Deputies are investigating an aggravated assault Sunday. Officials responded to a mobile home park off of Hwy 271 and found that the victim had been taken to the hospital. According to authorities, the victim, a 17-year-old male, had been shot in the face and arm. He is expected to survive. Investigators have determined that the incident may be gang related and said it appears as though the suspect(s) entered the area on foot just prior to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600. The investigation is ongoing.
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update
TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District for the week of December 5. In Gregg County, work continues at the intersection of US 80 and FM 2208 (Alpine Road). This project consists of installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, and handicap ramps. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 850, two miles south of SH 31. Motorists should expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
Capital murder suspect arrested in Tyler after police chase
TYLER — Law enforcement officials said they arrested a man in Tyler Friday evening, who was wanted for capital murder. According to our news partner KETK, Jason Edward Rhodes, 21, was arrested after a chase around 6:30 p.m. Rhodes led officers on a chase in a vehicle before running away in the area of Bow Street and Valentine Street, prior to his arrest. Deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle, a black Ford Mustang, on FM 14 but the driver drove away heading south. The driver lost control and hit a pole at Fannin Avenue and Valentine Street, officials said. When the car crashed, the passenger, identified as Rhodes, ran from law enforcement and the driver was taken into custody. Rhodes was caught in the 400 block of Bow Street. According to the sheriff’s office, Rhodes was the last of three suspects in a capital murder case out of Tyler to be arrested.
Police probe theft of diamonds and gold
TYLER — Tyler police are seeking help in a theft of diamonds and gold. According to the police department’s Facebook page, officers responded at 4:20 Friday afternoon to a business on S. Broadway that had a large amount of the items stolen. Police say one of the possible suspects (pictured) may have been with three other women driving what is possibly a silver Honda Odyssey. If you have any information on who this might be, you’re asked to contact Det. Tekell at 903-531-1046.
Boil water notice in Moore Station
MOORE STATION – Moore Station Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil water notice and said their north well is down. According to our news partner KETK, the corporation says crews are working at the well and are trying to get it fixed as quickly as possible. Residents are asked to boil water before consumption.
Tyler Christmas parade winners announced
TYLER – The Tyler Rotary International clubs have announced the winners in their Christmas Parade, held in downtown Tyler December 1. Life Church was honored for Best Holiday Theme, Best Band honors went to TJC, and Hospice of East Texas was recognized for Brightest Entry. Leslie Cain Realty captured the Spirit Award, the Career and Technology Center was judged to have the Most Creative entry, and the award for Best Decorated Vehicle went to Thrive Skilled Pediatric. Parade organizers say they want to thank everyone who attended the parade, all the organizations that entered — and especially all the volunteers who helped make it a success.
Christmas tree recycling starts Dec. 26 in Tyler
TYLER — The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing two locations for Christmas tree recycling in Tyler. Residents can drop off their undecorated, non-flocked natural Christmas trees Monday, Dec. 26, through Sunday, Jan. 15, in designated areas at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler. Golden Road Park is located at the intersection of McDonald Road and Golden Road. Fun Forest Park is located at North Glenwood Boulevard and Garden Valley Road. All lights, ornaments, garland, and tinsel should be removed from the Christmas tree before dropping it off near the sign that says “Christmas Tree Drop Off,” according to a news release.
Salvation Army still working towards Angel Tree goal
TYLER — The Tyler Salvation Army reports it’s diligently working to reach its Angel Tree goal, but the December 10 deadline is fast approaching. The Salvation Army registered over 2,500 children and seniors for gifts for this holiday season. As of Friday afternoon, 1,400 remained unclaimed. According to website information, the Angel Tree program of Tyler helps families in need by providing new clothing and toys to 2,300 children each year. For more information, call Greg Mason at 903-592-4361 or 903-203-7686.
Babet’s 3rd annual toy drive makes Christmas brighter for East Texas children
TYLER – While they may look like they have a hard exterior, on the inside this group of East Texas bikers have soft hearts. According to our new s partner KETK, the group known as Bikers Against Bullying East Texas, or Babet for short, said they just want to spread joy this holiday season and the rest of the year. The bikers teamed up with Mobile Home Masters in Tyler to make the Christmases of many foster kids a lot brighter, bringing in bags of toys, not on Santa’s sleigh, but on motorcycles. The president of Mobile Home Masters, Matias Pena, said it was a no-brainer partnering together for a good cause. “Getting involved with the kids is very important. They are our future, so making sure that we take care of them, put a smile on their face is something they’ll remember forever,” said Pena. It’s the toy run’s third year, and it’s bigger than ever before.
