wdrb.com

WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
wdrb.com

Craftspeople show off their stuff at the Louisville Holiday Made Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during the Louisville Holiday Made Market. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the makers before the weekend event. Made Market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items. Each vendor must apply and be approved to sell at the markets. You can...
wdrb.com

Lights shine bright at Bardstown Road Aglow for holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The lights are on and the shops are open this holiday season in the Highlands. There were cheers from the crowd as the tree was lit earlier Saturday night for Bardstown Road Aglow. The holiday tradition supports local businesses by boosting holiday sales at Highlands restaurants...
wdrb.com

WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville's loss to Miami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks to the media after the Cardinals played Miami at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 4, 2022. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
wdrb.com

12-hour Toys for Tots donation challenge held at Louisville's Metro Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-hour challenge to collect toys for kids in downtown Louisville will come to an end Friday evening. Mayor Greg Fischer hosted the event to get donations for Toys for Tots. The deadline to drop off new, unwrapped toys is 6:30 p.m. at Metro Hall. Organizers...
wdrb.com

76-year-old Louisville man sets Guinness World Record for pitching

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's never too late to try for a world record. 76-year-old Patrick O'Bryan earned a Guinness World Record by throwing the most pitches off a mound from 60 feet 6 inches in an eight-hour period on Saturday. O'Bryan threw 2,806 pitches on his birthday, breaking the...
WBKR

Kentucky Finds Itself in Some Weird Guinness World Record Categories

'Tis the season to reminisce about Christmases of old. And when I learned the fascinating factoids I'm about to share with you, I was immediately flung back to my childhood. THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS -- KENTUCKY EDITION. When I was a kid, I was fascinated by the Guinness...
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
wdrb.com

OFFICIAL | Louisville to face Cincinnati in Fenway Bowl; 8 things to know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There was no surprise in the announcement that Louisville will face its old rival, Cincinnati, in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston’s historic Fenway Park on Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. The game will air on ESPN. News of the matchup leaked out last week.
wdrb.com

Ford celebrates progress of $5.8 billion Kentucky battery site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The biggest economic development project in Kentucky history is underway. Ford Motor Co. and its Korean partner SK On plan a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday morning for BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, a $5.8 billion pair of factories that will churn out batteries for a growing line up of Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.
wdrb.com

Louisville women's basketball fall at MTSU, Verhulst in transfer portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – No. 18 Louisville women's basketball lost 67-46 at Middle Tennessee State on Sunday night, marking U of L’s third loss in the last four games. “It’s not much fun sitting here at 5-4, so we’re just going to have to get back to work and keep grinding,” said U of L coach Jeff Walz.
wdrb.com

WDRB's Sterling Riggs and family welcoming Baby Number 2!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren are adding to their family!. They are expecting a baby boy in February. Sterling made the announcement on air Friday, Dec. 2. In a card addressed to Jude for Jude's Jingle Tree, he announced that his daughter Crew will have a baby brother in February of 2023.
wdrb.com

It's Official: Satterfield bolting Louisville for Cincinnati

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Scott Satterfield’s inconsistent 4-year run as the University of Louisville football coach is over. On Monday media outlets, ESPN and The Athletic were among the first to report that Satterfield accepted the head coaching job at the University of Cincinnati -- the team the Cardinals are scheduled to play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl game in Boston on Dec. 17.
wdrb.com

Louisville monthly homicide total returns to double digits after 10 murders in November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten people were killed in Louisville during the month of November, according to community activist Christopher 2X. Louisville returned to double-digit homicides in November after the six murders reported in October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years. "It...
wdrb.com

First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
wdrb.com

Kosair Charities hosts annual holiday party for children at Mellwood Art Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smiles were brought to hundreds of faces on Sunday afternoon for the Kosair Charities Holiday Party. "They wait for this party all year long," said Stephanie Smith, Kosair VP of Events and Outreach. "We haven't been able to have it for the last two years for COVID so to be back together is really special, it's a true community."

