Wayne's strong defense prevails in win over Ponca
It wasn't a high scoring game between Wayne and Ponca on Saturday night, but that's exactly how Coach Rob Sweetland likes the Blue Devils to play, as they cruised by Ponca 50-28. Wayne came out hot in the first quarter with 14 points spread amongst Alex Phelps, Colson Nelson, Sedjro...
Ponca moves to 2-0 after taking down Wayne on the road
The Ponca Indians used a four-way scoring attack to propel themselves to a 54-37 win over the Wayne Blue Devils on Saturday night. After the Blue Devils took a 6-0 lead out of the gate, the Indians got their scoring started with a 16-0 run to to lead 14-6 at the end of the quarter.
Comedy scene continues to grow in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb.--A northeast Nebraska comedy scene has taken off recently. The District Event Center located in downtown Norfolk is currently on a roll when it comes to booking well-known comedians to come and perform. Among the big names who have performed at venue are SNL alums David Koechner and Chris...
Arizona man arrested in Norfolk for false reporting.
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An Arizona man was arrested after giving a false name to Norfolk Police. The Norfolk Police Division said they were called to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Ave. around 8 p.m. Friday for a report of a male subject that was in the store causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.
Two Norfolk men arrested following party
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two men in their 20s were arrested after police were called to a reported loud party in northeast Nebraska. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, they were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 1100 block of South Ninth St. Officers said...
Winside lights up Sunday night
WINSIDE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community rang in the holiday season Sunday night. The village of Winside counted down the seconds until lighting up its community park, with families in attendance celebrating the start of the Christmas season. Carolers rode throughout the down, while Santa and Mrs. Claus welcomed...
'Special all by themselves': Belden woman shows off over 600 unique nativities
BELDEN, Neb. – A small town is northeast Nebraska is home to one of the largest collections of nativity scenes in the world. Janice Wobbenhorst got permission to display her nativity scenes at the Union Presbyterian Church in Belden last year, and now she's back for the holiday season this year.
One pet killed, no humans seriously injured in Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A pet was killed in a Columbus fire Monday morning, though no humans were seriously injured, according to authorities. At approximately 3:00 a.m., Columbus Fire was alerted to a structure fire in the 3400 block of 20th Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire from multiple windows...
Probation officers reportedly find drugs in Norfolk man's home
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk has been taken into custody after his probation officers reportedly found drugs in his apartment. The Norfolk Police Division said officers were sent to a residence in the 500 block of S P St. on Dec. 2 around 8:30 a.m. to help probation officers.
