KTUL
Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
Cherokee Nation opens new food distribution center in Vinita
VINITA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation opened its eighth food distribution center on Friday in Vinita, Oklahoma. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of the 6,000 foot facility built using the tribe’s Respond, Recover, Rebuild ARPA funds during the pandemic. The facility holds office space, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store that will provide Native American families with food each month.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Supt. Vincent Explains Thursday's Non-Emergency Lockdown at Dewey Elementary School
Dewey Public Schools Supt. Vince Vincent, in a Facebook post, explains what led to a non-emergency lockdown at Dewey Elementary School on Thursday:. "Yesterday afternoon, we had a report of a concern outside of our Elementary School campus that needed our attention. So we brought Elementary students in from the playground and initiated a NON- emergency lockdown at the Elementary School (this means everyone stays in their current building resuming normal operations until further notice). This gave Administration the opportunity to investigate the concern. The investigation took approximately 10 minutes to determine that there was no safety issue on or around our campus. We then lifted the NON-emergency lockdown and returned to all normal operations. We’re thankful for the conscientious report but found the safety and security of our students and staff was not compromised."
Macy's gives back to Tulsa Big Brothers Big Sisters
Macy's gives back to Tulsa Big Brothers Big Sisters with shopping trip and gift cards. 15 littles and their bigs got a chance to do some shopping.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade Featured Over 100 Floats
Over 100 floats, two marching bands and a ton of memories were all a part of the Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2022!. The theme was Toyland and it was led by Grand Marshal Martin Garber who was driven by Kevin Potter in a 1958 Skyline Retractable. Even more special for Martin, it was also his birthday!
Muskogee Man Opens Sober House To Help Others Struggling
MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A Green Country man who has battled addiction is now helping others, after opening a sober house in Muskogee. News On 6's Ryan Gillin showed us how the house is giving people a second chance at life.
fourstateshomepage.com
Over 2,500 turn out for the Picher Christmas parade
PICHER, Okla. – An Ottawa County ghost town came alive on Saturday as hundreds of people gathered for the eighth annual Picher Christmas parade. “It’s one of the biggest parades we have had in a long time,” said Sherri Mills, parade organizer. “Most people tell me ‘We just love being in the Picher parade.’”
City leaders and Saint Francis executives break ground on hospital expansion in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee city leaders joined Saint Francis executives as they broke ground on a $150 million expansion at Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee. The new patient bed tower will give the hospital an additional 126 patient rooms, and new critical care units. The rooms will be nearly...
moreclaremore.com
City of Claremore to be designated as a Purple Heart City
The City of Claremore will issue an official proclamation declaring the community a “Purple Heart City” at the Claremore City Council meeting tonight (November 7) at 6 p.m. This recognition will be presented to the local chapter of the military order of the Purple Heart and to area residents in attendance who have been awarded this honorable distinction.
Cherokee Nation begins construction on $4M housing project in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation began construction Friday on a $4 million project to build new duplexes for low-income Cherokee families that will replace ones built in 1969. Leaders gathered to celebrate the new Birdtail Addition on Ross Street in Tahlequah which will include 16 rental units when...
news9.com
Annual German Holiday Market Kicks Off In Tulsa
If you want to escape the cold weather this weekend, an indoor German holiday market is back in Tulsa. At Chriskindlmarkt, you can experience authentic sights, smells, and tastes of the culture. The market is modeled after traditional Chriskindlmarkts in Germany, with everything from local handmade items to imported goods....
Woman Makes Care Packages For Troops Overseas
A woman whose husband is serving overseas wants to send some holiday joy to soldiers deployed in the Middle East this Christmas. Christina Penn said her three girls wanted to send cards to soldiers since their dad is deployed overseas. Now– their project has gotten even bigger. The care...
moreclaremore.com
Claremore’s First Views of Moving Picture Magic
What was the first moving picture theater in Claremore? This is a tricky question. Historians are wary of tagging any event or landmark as “the first” since someone else will inevitably appear with an earlier example and prove them wrong. The answer to the “first moving picture theater in Claremore” question also depends on one’s definition of movie theater.
Tulsa Animal Shelter Running 'Home For The Paw-lidays' Event
Tulsa Animal Welfare hopes you'll bring home a new pet for the holidays and is waiving all adoption fees. The city said the shelter is dangerously over capacity. That's why it's running its "Home for the Paw-lidays" event, where all adoptions are free until the end of the year. If...
News On 6
Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa
A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
KOKI FOX 23
Fire damages south Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home was damaged after a fire Sunday night. The home is located near East 11th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Investigators think the fire was most likely caused by an electrical issue. No injuries were reported. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Pawnee Bill Ranch celebrates birth of baby bison
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — There’s a new resident at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. A baby bison named Doc Holliday was born Tuesday night. This is the second calf born on the ranch this year. Kathryn, named after the artist Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill displayed inside the museum, was born in October.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Bartlesville (OK) Firefighters Begin Training on New $1.3M Tower-Ladder Truck
City of Bartlesville firefighters are training this week on the use of the fire department’s newly purchased tower-ladder truck, approved by voters in the 2020 General Obligation Bond Election, the city said in a press release. The truck will allow access to many of the city’s taller buildings and...
Tow Truck drivers gather in Muskogee to honor life of John Mills and push for change
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An urgent plea from the owners of Oklahoma tow truck companies just six days after Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says John Mills was killed after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist by trying to load their car onto his wrecker parked on the shoulder of US-69 just south of Wagoner Saturday night.
Tulsa Animal Welfare waives adoption fees through end of year
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Animal Welfare shelter is dangerously over capacity, the city of Tulsa said on Friday. During “Home for the Pawlidays” in December, all adoption fees are waived as the shelter seeks to get its animal population levels under control. For...
