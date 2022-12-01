Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Return After Year Long Absence
Welcome back. The last few months have featured several returns of past WWE Superstars as they come back to the company after some time away. Some of these names have been away for over a year but come back to quite the friendly reception. It can be a big deal for someone to return and now we have another surprise from someone who has been gone for over a year.
wrestlingheadlines.com
IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace Announced For PWG BOLA 2023
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that IMPACT star and current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace will be entering the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Grace will join...
wrestletalk.com
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
wrestlingrumors.net
No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring
End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!
Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 2, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. – The show opened with The Bloodline making their entrance for Sami Zayn’s match. As they reached the ring, a video package recapping their War Games match aired. Sami started putting over the Usos, but Jimmy stopped him to declare that Sami was the MVP at War Games. Jey admitted that he didn’t like Sami, but by sticking with his family he earned his respect. Jimmy asked Sami how he was feeling, so he could respond that he felt very ucey. The Brawling Brutes interrupted with Sheamus saying that it’s fight night before entering the ring for their match.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Announcer Confirms Release Following Bizarre Live Event Incident
An announcer for one of WWE’s international programs has been released following a strange event that took place at a WWE live event in Mexico City on October 30th, 2022. Quetzalli Bulnes was the host of WWE Ahora, a Spanish-language program that aired internationally. Unscripted moment at live event...
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Returns To The Company
It’s an exciting time to be a WWE fan as the new regime has been bringing a lot of former WWE stars back to the company and this week on Friday Night SmackDown another familiar face returned. During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Damage CTRL were in the ring and...
'Fight night ready': Paris Fury turns heads in a pink dress as she cheers on her Gypsy King husband Tyson Fury to victory at his boxing match against Derek Chisora
Paris Fury was dressed to the nines on Saturday as she cheered on her husband Tyson Fury in his match against Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The blonde, 32, shared a series of pictures of herself dressed up in a pink dress as she and her family cheered him onto victory.
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Requested Controversial WWE Alum's Return, Report Claims
A controversial WWE alum was at Survivor Series WarGames, and Ronda Rousey could be the reason for it. It was reported that Brian Kendrick was at the event to be a producer for some matches. He was recently fired by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over anti-Semitic comments he made in a 2011 video that surfaced shortly after he was announced for a match against Jon Moxley, as mentioned by Cageside Seats. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Kendrick was trying out as a backstage producer, and Rousey asked WWE to bring him back since he was her trainer.
ringsidenews.com
Gigi Dolin Gives A Seductive Gaze In Cheeky Black One-Piece Photo Drop
Gigi Dolin is certainly one of the brighter points of NXT 2.0’s women’s division as 1/3 of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne. She had previously honed her craft in the indies before making her way to NXT. When she isn’t wrestling, Dolin loves flaunting herself and she did so once again recently.
wrestleview.com
Latest on WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch’s criminal proceedings
According a report by PWInsider, the public defender representing Tammy Sytch in her criminal proceedings in the state of Florida filed a motion asking, once again, for Sytch’s next-scheduled pre-trial hearing to be pushed back. The motion reads as follows:. MOTION FOR CONTINUANCE. Under Fla.R.Crim.P.3.190(f), defendant, Tamara Lynn Sytch,...
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Internal Listing Having Scarlett Scheduled to Work Dark Match
Scarlett, Karrion Kross, and Damien Priest were scheduled to face Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, and Liv Morgan in a dark match on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Instead, Legado Del Fantasma (including Zelina) and Priest were booked to face Madcap Moss, Riddle, Strowman, and Morgan. According to Fightful Select, creative plans...
MMAmania.com
Odd man out? Tyson Fury calls out Usyk, Joyce, Wilder ... but not Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury made easy work of Derek Chisora tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) in front of a sold-out crowd inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. While the fight wasn’t competitive in the least, Fury did his best to make up for it with some spectacle before and after the fight. The eventual tenth round mercy stoppage by the referee was a good two to three rounds late, and came with a smattering of boos from the otherwise chuffed and cheerful crowd of 60,000 people.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle To Return To WWE Next Week On SmackDown
Kurt Angle will be returning to WWE next week on SmackDown. On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that we’ll see a “Birthday Celebration” for the WWE Hall of Famer on next week’s show, which takes place in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.
ringsidenews.com
When William Regal Is Set To Make WWE Return
William Regal truly loves the professional world and has sacrificed a lot for the business. He made his way to AEW following his WWE release, but his stint with Tony Khan’s company was not a long one whatsoever. Now it seems Regal is WWE bound and will begin sooner than expected.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Has Officially Left AEW
William Regal shocked everyone when he showed up at AEW Revolution PPV. Soon after, he formed the Blackpool Combat Club with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. However, that storyline was short-lived as he turned on Moxley at AEW Full Gear, helping MJF win the AEW World Championship in the process.
