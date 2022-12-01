Read full article on original website
Join The Grinch And Santa For Breakfast At Cinergy In Odessa for “How The Grinch Stole Breakfast”
We are cordially inviting you to join us for "How The Grinch Stole Breakfast," brought to you by All American Dodge Midland and Roberto's Backhoe. "How The Grinch Stole Breakfast" will be Saturday, December 10th, at Cinergy Cinemas in Odessa. This event will feature the Grinch, Santa Claus, breakfast, and photo opportunities.
Santa and bikers deliver toys to kids at the Boys and Girls Club
ODESSA, Texas — Christmas came a little early today at the Boys and Girls Club thanks to Santa and his friends from multiple biker organizations. Ruhnke's Extreme Cycles and multiple biker organizations teamed up with Santa to deliver toys to the Boys and Girls Club on 800 East 13th Street in Odessa.
Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be presenting the 2022 Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. The parade will be accompanied with a market and letters to Santa. Letters to Santa and the market will start at 2 p.m. The market will be held on Texas Ave. between 3rd and 5th Streets and will close at 10 p.m.
Let The Kids Run With Santa This Saturday In Midland At The 6th Annual Jingle Bell Run
It is time for the annual Jingle Bell Run benefitting Junior Achievement of Midland. This is one of the year's most fun and unique events because it happens at night through lighted neighborhoods. The 6th Annual lighted nighttime Jingle Bell Run will happen this Saturday at Grassland Estates. The event...
cbs7.com
Parade of Lights returns after a cancelation from last year
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Parade of Lights is back and bigger than ever. It was canceled last year due to COVID, but many people were happy to reconnect with each other once again. For Faith Christian Academy, it was their first time participating in the parade and they were excited...
Local juice company brings tasty and healthy drinks to West Texas
A new juice shop in downtown Midland is helping you stay healthy and avoid getting sick this winter. The owner of Good Good Juice Company says her products are just as delicious as they are good for you. “I’ve got beets and the citrus flavors, the green juice, people the love green juice,” says owner […]
Midland-Odessa Beware! Find Out Why You Should Not Pick Up Money You Find On The Ground
It is a sad day when the old adage, 'see a penny pick it up all day long you'll have good luck' is not something you should do anymore. Many of us were taught young by a parent or another adult, there's money on the ground, pick it up. So you did and went on about your business. Well unfortunately that is actually strongly discouraged these days.
Top 5 Badass Restaurants We Desperately Need in Midland/Odessa
We have gotten several new restaurants in the Midland/Odessa area in the past few years like Raising Canes, Torchy's Tacos, and Huddle House, but there are still some restaurants we need to come to the area. 1. Waffle House. This is by far my favorite restaurant to go to when...
Top 5 Times Midland/Odessa Was A Featured Answer on ‘Jeopardy!’
Did you know Midland and Odessa have been mentioned as answers on 'Jeopardy!'?Here are 5 times we were mentioned on the famous game show. Mentions are in chronological order courtesy of J! Archive. 2003-05-05 - Category: "First Ladies" - Amount: $200 - Answer: "She met the future president at a...
Residents unhappy that neighborhood trees will be trimmed at some point
MIDLAND, Texas — We live out in the desert and because of that trees are particularly precious out here. So when residents in a Midland neighborhood heard the city planned on possibly cutting the trees to the curb on their street, it stirred up the hornets' nest. The trees...
Tired of Road Construction? Midland’s Massive Road Projects Are Making Progress
If you have taken a drive around the older areas of central Midland, you are probably tired of dealing with the orange barrels and cones. Well, the road projects are going really well and the majority of the projects have already been completed. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the Director...
cbs7.com
Nimitz eighth grader arrested after a series of snapchat messages
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, an 8th-grade boy at Nimitz Middle School was arrested after he told another student that he was going to go home and get a gun and come back to school and shoot him. This was reported immediately, and it was determined the boy did...
Nimitz 8th grader arrested for threatening to shoot student following 'hurtful' Snapchat messages
ODESSA, Texas — An 8th grade boy at Nimitz Middle School has been arrested for making a threat against another student. ECISD says the incident started when the students sent hurtful Snapchat messages to one another. The boy then reportedly told another student that he was going to go...
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/5/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/4/22:. Good morning everyone, it’s going to be a warm and breezy start to the work week. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s, winds: SW 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Rain chances will increase by mid-week thanks to another cold front and an upper-level disturbance. A low east of the Rockies will draw in drier air to dry us out for Thursday.
Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
Man accused of stalking ex-wife
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 60-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after his former spouse said he’d come all the way from Florida to stalk her. Roberto Batista Martinez has been charged with stalking. According to an affidavit, on November 30, a 38-year-old woman drove to the Odessa Police Department to ask for help and […]
Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene. According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
cbs7.com
Semi-truck snags powerlines in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police department is on scene near 8th and Nabors where semi-truck hit power lines and a transformer, knocking them down. OPD had to block the area until electricity could be shut off and the area made safe.S ome of the businesses in the area will be closed.
Odessa man accused of stealing mattresses from local business
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been accused of breaking into a local business and stealing mattresses on multiple occasions. Kolby Slaughter, 27, has been charged with two counts of Burglary of a Building. According to an affidavit, on November 17, the owner of a mattress store on Andrews Highway filed a report with […]
everythinglubbock.com
Denver City teen dies after being ejected in Andrews County crash Friday, DPS says
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — A Denver City teenager was killed and a second man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Andrews County Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 385 about 5 miles south of...
