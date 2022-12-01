<p><b>BROOKINGS, S.D.</b> – The No. 23 University of Delaware football team saw its season come to an end in the FCS Championship Second Round, falling to No. 1 South Dakota State 42-6, on Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. With the loss, the Blue Hens close out the 2022 season with an 8-5 record.</p> <p>Ryan O'Connor came on in the first half and complete 10 passes for 104 yards. Thyrick Pitts led the receiving corps with five catches for 57 yards. His first catch of the day set the Delaware record as he has now caught a pass in 43-consecutive games.</p> <p>Johnny Buchanan led the defense with 14 tackles and 2.5 TFL.</p> <p>The Blue Hens took advantage of an early turnover, as Jake Reed pounced on a muffed punt. The offense drove down to the 10-yard line, but had to settle for a 27-yard Brandon Ratcliffe field goal.</p> <p>South Dakota State scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions to open up a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter.</p> <p>The Delaware defense came up with a stop late in the half, deep in SDSU territory to set up good field position. O'Connor hit Marcus Yarns for a 20-yard pass that eventually led to a 39-yard field goal by Ratcliffe as time expired to make it a 21-6 game.</p> <p>Three SDSU touchdowns in the third quarter provided the final score.</p> <p>For the latest on the Delaware football program, follow the Blue Hens on Twitter @Delaware_FB and Instagram @delaware_fb, and like "Delaware Football" on Facebook. Follow Ryan Carty on Twitter @RyanCarty10.</p>

