Read full article on original website
Related
bluehens.com
Women’s Basketball Battles Duquesne
NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware women's basketball team closed out their two-game homestand Sunday afternoon when they welcomed Duquesne inside the friendly confines of Bob Carpenter Center. The Blue Hens (5-3) came up short after putting together a late fourth-quarter surge and fell 66-55 to the Dukes (6-2). "I don't think we played as hard as we have in previous games," said head coach Sarah Jenkins. "We are a young group that have had some success early and we need to regroup and refocus as we head into our game with Princeton next Sunday."
bluehens.com
Davis Named CAA Co-Player of the Week
RICHMOND, Va. – Jyáre Davis has been named CAA Co-Player of the Week for his performances against Cornell and Davidson, the league announced Monday. The Newark, Delaware native averaged a team-best 19.5 points per game, adding 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks. Davis played what...
bluehens.com
Davis Scores Career High as Men’s Basketball Defeats Davidson 69-67
NEWARK, Del. – With four in double figures, led by a career-high 25 points from Jyáre Davis, Delaware men's basketball (4-4) defeated Davidson (6-3), 69-67 inside the Bob Carpenter Center on Saturday. Delaware paced the game through the opening eight minutes with a 14-9 advantage, shooting 55-percent from...
bluehens.com
Women's Swimming And Diving Caps Off 2022 With Victory Over West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Penn. – The University of Delaware swimming and diving team defeated West Chester, 147-96, on Friday, Dec. 2 to close out 2022, their sixth victory of the season. In the 50 yard free, Nicole Chiappa finished in third place (24.82), Peyton Rautzhanfinished in fourth place (25.03), and...
bluehens.com
Pair of Blue Hens Rewrite History To Open The Track & Field 2022-23 Season
BOSTON, Mass. –The University of Delaware track & field team head up North to Boston, Mass. on Saturday to open the 2022-23 season at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener hosted by Boston University inside Track & Tennis Center. The Blue Hens only competed in the 5000m event and shined through by rewriting the school history books in the lone indoor meet of the 2022 calendar year.
bluehens.com
Delaware’s Season Ends with Second Round Loss at No. 1 South Dakota State
<p><b>BROOKINGS, S.D.</b> – The No. 23 University of Delaware football team saw its season come to an end in the FCS Championship Second Round, falling to No. 1 South Dakota State 42-6, on Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. With the loss, the Blue Hens close out the 2022 season with an 8-5 record.</p> <p>Ryan O'Connor came on in the first half and complete 10 passes for 104 yards. Thyrick Pitts led the receiving corps with five catches for 57 yards. His first catch of the day set the Delaware record as he has now caught a pass in 43-consecutive games.</p> <p>Johnny Buchanan led the defense with 14 tackles and 2.5 TFL.</p> <p>The Blue Hens took advantage of an early turnover, as Jake Reed pounced on a muffed punt. The offense drove down to the 10-yard line, but had to settle for a 27-yard Brandon Ratcliffe field goal.</p> <p>South Dakota State scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions to open up a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter.</p> <p>The Delaware defense came up with a stop late in the half, deep in SDSU territory to set up good field position. O'Connor hit Marcus Yarns for a 20-yard pass that eventually led to a 39-yard field goal by Ratcliffe as time expired to make it a 21-6 game.</p> <p>Three SDSU touchdowns in the third quarter provided the final score.</p> <p>For the latest on the Delaware football program, follow the Blue Hens on Twitter @Delaware_FB and Instagram @delaware_fb, and like "Delaware Football" on Facebook. Follow Ryan Carty on Twitter @RyanCarty10.</p>
delawarepublic.org
UD faces tough task in FCS playoffs
The University of Delaware visits a familiar site for its next NCAA FCS playoff game. South Dakota State ended UD’s championship hopes two seasons ago with a 33-3 victory in the FCS semifinals. The Blue Hens make another trip out west Saturday to face the number one ranked team...
Wilmington, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wilmington Friends School football team will have a game with St. Mark's High School on December 03, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Meet Ashley Lockwood, Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
Delaware’s teacher of the year didn’t set out to be an educator. Ashley Lockwood chose to earn a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Delaware in 2010. She planned to focus on how children interact with each other and develop. After graduation, she returned home to Seaford without a job and was trying to decide what her ... Read More
Help for homeless pets comes in time for the holidays in Delaware
Humane Animal Partners rallied communities in Delaware to stuff the van full of gifts and supplies for pets that won't be home for the holidays.
firststateupdate.com
Late Night Crash On I-95 In Newark Turns Fatal
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening in the Newark area. On December 3, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m., a 2021 Hyundai Accent was stopped in the left center lane of Interstate 95 in the area of the Delaware House Travel Plaza / Biden Welcome Center. At the same time, a 2020 International box truck was traveling southbound on I-95 in the same lane. The front of the box truck struck the rear of the Hyundai, and both vehicles continued forward until they collided with the guardrail on the right shoulder. Both vehicles went through the guardrail and came to rest off the west edge of southbound I-95.
phillyvoice.com
Suspect dead in Delaware after long police chase and hail of gunfire
The suspect who led police in Delaware on a lengthy chase on Friday, carjacking two vehicles along the way has been confirmed to be dead by Delaware State Police. The chase and investigation began Friday morning in Newport, New Castle County, which is about 6 miles south on I-95 from Wilmington. The pursuit resulted in the closure of a stretch of I-95 before it ultimately came to an end in Newark, and during the incident gunfire struck an occupied school bus.
Former Delaware high school teacher sentenced for raping student
Investigators said his relationship with a student began in 2009 and lasted for over a year.
Melissa Minor-Brown: ‘I stand on the shoulders of giants’
When state Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown won election to the General Assembly in 2018, she knew right away that she wanted to be in leadership. The Democrat from New Castle got her wish this November when the House Democratic Caucus elected her majority whip, making her the first person of color in Delaware history elected to a leadership position in the ... Read More
WBOC
Delaware Man Chosen to Help with White House Holiday Decorations
ODESSA, Del. (AP) - It looks like the first family won’t be the only touch of Delaware in the White House this year. A man from Odessa has been selected as a White House volunteer decorator for the 2022 holiday season. From a pool of thousands of applicants from...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN
Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
4 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Four people were killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Interstate 495 in Delaware Wednesday night, police say.Delaware State Police said a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-495 near Route 13 around 11:30 p.m. The truck collided with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma in the left lane.The driver of the Ford, a 48-year-old man from Elkton, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver of the Toyota, a 41-year-old woman from Philadelphia. There were two passengers in the Toyota, and they were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.The crash closed the highway between Interstate 95 and Route 13 overnight while the crash was investigated. The road has since reopened.
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
School bus with 36 students on board shot up as man flees police in Delaware
A school bus with dozens of students on board was hit by gunfire during a gun battle and police chase that spanned a large part of New Castle County, Delaware on Friday.
Comments / 0