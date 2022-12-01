Read full article on original website
Rose-Hulman's R2 Program offers engineering students a unique educational experience
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The need for more engineers is growing nationwide. Now, one local university is looking to address this need. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's Rose Squared (R2) Program is a dual degree program that offers students a chance to earn both a Bachelor of Science and a Master in Civil Engineering.
Bikes for Tykes is helping local kids have a memorable Christmas
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is helping more kids have a special Christmas present to wake up to this year!. It's all part of Chances and Services for Youth's annual Bikes for Tykes Campaign. On Sunday, Rose Hulman students helped bring this Christmas dream to life by...
District 6 Christmas Market honors fallen North Central student
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday festivities are in full swing throughout the Wabash Valley!. In Vigo County, the District 6 Market hosted its second annual Christmas event. It was a time for shopping and supporting local business owners. But besides all of the shopping, there is a bigger...
Tri Kappa celebrates the 50th anniversary of Mouse House
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tri Kappa hosted the 50th annual Mouse House event at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School. The event used to be held at Washington High School and Sarah Scott Middle School, but organizers had to relocate because of how much the event had grown. This year, children...
"He is someone important to our Terre Haute History" - Commemorative monument celebrates local hero
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, Art Spaces Inc. unveiled the restoration of a commemorative monument at the corner of 5th Street and Wabash Avenue. This is all to honor 19th century hero, Claude Herbert. The Spanish-American War veteran heroically saved a group of children in a department store...
Students at Indiana State University participate in an intense healthcare simulation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University are getting some hands-on training today. The athletic training program hosts a series of "Disaster simulations" to prepare students for "real life" situations. Abigail Chew is one of many doctorate athletic training students who participated in this intense healthcare scenario.
You could board a train with Santa, find out how
DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Santa Claus passed through the town of Dugger in Indiana on Saturday, and he was riding in style!. Hundreds of folks lined Main Street waiting for his arrival! He was on board a decked-out Indiana Railroad train. Children and adults got to hang out with Santa and Mrs. Claus!
High school Spanish class is collecting shoes for a good cause
DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Miss. Haylee Barillas' Spanish class kicked off a shoe drive fundraiser at Dugger Union Community Schools this weekend. The class hopes to collect enough shoes to visit less fortunate schools in Costa Rica. Fundraising efforts are run through a company called Funds2Orgs. The bags of shoes collected will be weighed to determine how much money was raised for the trip.
Prometheus sculpture finds a new home at local church
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A meaningful sculpture dating back to the 1960s has found a new home. The Prometheus sculpture was created by local artist John Laska. In Greek Mythology, Prometheus is known as the Titan God of Fire. The sculpture was a tribute to Indiana State University's 1962...
Christmas in the Park continues with the Reindeer Romp
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - (WTHI) The Wabash Valley Road Runners Club hosts the Reindeer Romp during Christmas in the Park each year. There was a 5K or 3K run/walk race option for adults and youth. Children were encouraged to run/walk in the half mile Reindeer Romp. Half of the proceeds...
"Tensions could be a little high..." Law enforcement ready to protect community against any parade threats
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The streets of downtown Terre Haute will be lit up come Saturday night. It's all for the Light Your Way Christmas Parade sponsored by Saint Mary of the Woods College. The college's Director of Conferences and Events John Mace said the parade's goal is to be as bright as possible.
Knox County Fire Department holding Christmas Light Contest
BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's only the beginning of December, but the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department in Bicknell is full of Christmas cheer. For the second year in a row, the fire department is holding a Christmas Lights Contest. "Last year, we decided to do this to bring the...
Unique Boutique officially open for business
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is home to a new boutique, and it is quite unique!. The Unique Boutique is officially open for business! The grand opening was Saturday. It is the combination of three separate business owners and their products! The boutique provides a space for other vendors too!
Otter Creek Fire Department responds to fires in Sandcut
SANDCUT, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday evening, the Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structures on fire in Sandcut just north of Terre Haute. They say two garages were involved on arrival while a nearby residence was also lightly involved from the fire extending across dry grass and leaves.
"Please be patient with us" - Work continues on 13th street bridge in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A bridge that's out on 13th street in Terre Haute is seeing some delays in repairs. Work on the bridge has been going on since the Spring. Vigo County officials are hoping it can be open for traffic again just in time for Christmas. Cars...
"Such a magical night" winter jubilee for dads and daughters at children's museum
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum is bringing back a festive event this holiday season. The 7th annual Daughter's Winter Jubilee is making it's return on December 10. Daughters and dads will be served dinner, go on a ride in a limo, dance, and have fun...
INDOT set to start construction project on U.S. 41 in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - U.S. Highway 41 will be down to two lanes through part of Terre Haute starting next week. The Indiana Department of Transportation will be working on a light pole project. Four lanes total will be open - two in each direction. The area affected is...
Repairs on State Road 71 begin this week
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are traveling in Vermillion County this week, this is a traffic alert you will want to know!. Starting on Monday, December 5, State Road 71 just west of the Little Vermillion Bridge will be closed. This is for repairs of washed-out areas and...
169 without power in Bloomington, including multiple buildings on campus
A power outage occurred at around 6 p.m. Thursday, causing 169 Duke Energy customers in Bloomington to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The outage was caused by an object coming into contact with the power lines, according to the map. The estimated time of restoration is 9:30 p.m.
