WTHI

Rose-Hulman's R2 Program offers engineering students a unique educational experience

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The need for more engineers is growing nationwide. Now, one local university is looking to address this need. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's Rose Squared (R2) Program is a dual degree program that offers students a chance to earn both a Bachelor of Science and a Master in Civil Engineering.
WTHI

Bikes for Tykes is helping local kids have a memorable Christmas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is helping more kids have a special Christmas present to wake up to this year!. It's all part of Chances and Services for Youth's annual Bikes for Tykes Campaign. On Sunday, Rose Hulman students helped bring this Christmas dream to life by...
WTHI

District 6 Christmas Market honors fallen North Central student

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday festivities are in full swing throughout the Wabash Valley!. In Vigo County, the District 6 Market hosted its second annual Christmas event. It was a time for shopping and supporting local business owners. But besides all of the shopping, there is a bigger...
WTHI

Tri Kappa celebrates the 50th anniversary of Mouse House

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tri Kappa hosted the 50th annual Mouse House event at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School. The event used to be held at Washington High School and Sarah Scott Middle School, but organizers had to relocate because of how much the event had grown. This year, children...
WTHI

Students at Indiana State University participate in an intense healthcare simulation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University are getting some hands-on training today. The athletic training program hosts a series of "Disaster simulations" to prepare students for "real life" situations. Abigail Chew is one of many doctorate athletic training students who participated in this intense healthcare scenario.
WTHI

You could board a train with Santa, find out how

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Santa Claus passed through the town of Dugger in Indiana on Saturday, and he was riding in style!. Hundreds of folks lined Main Street waiting for his arrival! He was on board a decked-out Indiana Railroad train. Children and adults got to hang out with Santa and Mrs. Claus!
WTHI

High school Spanish class is collecting shoes for a good cause

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Miss. Haylee Barillas' Spanish class kicked off a shoe drive fundraiser at Dugger Union Community Schools this weekend. The class hopes to collect enough shoes to visit less fortunate schools in Costa Rica. Fundraising efforts are run through a company called Funds2Orgs. The bags of shoes collected will be weighed to determine how much money was raised for the trip.
WTHI

Prometheus sculpture finds a new home at local church

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A meaningful sculpture dating back to the 1960s has found a new home. The Prometheus sculpture was created by local artist John Laska. In Greek Mythology, Prometheus is known as the Titan God of Fire. The sculpture was a tribute to Indiana State University's 1962...
WTHI

Downtown Terre Haute Sculpture Dedication

"He is someone important to our Terre Haute History" - Commemorative monument celebrates local hero. This weekend, Art Spaces Inc. unveiled the restoration of a commemorative monument at the corner of 5th Street and Wabash Avenue. This is all to honor 19th century hero, Claude Herbert.
WTHI

Christmas in the Park continues with the Reindeer Romp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - (WTHI) The Wabash Valley Road Runners Club hosts the Reindeer Romp during Christmas in the Park each year. There was a 5K or 3K run/walk race option for adults and youth. Children were encouraged to run/walk in the half mile Reindeer Romp. Half of the proceeds...
WTHI

Knox County Fire Department holding Christmas Light Contest

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's only the beginning of December, but the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department in Bicknell is full of Christmas cheer. For the second year in a row, the fire department is holding a Christmas Lights Contest. "Last year, we decided to do this to bring the...
WTHI

Unique Boutique officially open for business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is home to a new boutique, and it is quite unique!. The Unique Boutique is officially open for business! The grand opening was Saturday. It is the combination of three separate business owners and their products! The boutique provides a space for other vendors too!
WTHI

Otter Creek Fire Department responds to fires in Sandcut

SANDCUT, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday evening, the Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structures on fire in Sandcut just north of Terre Haute. They say two garages were involved on arrival while a nearby residence was also lightly involved from the fire extending across dry grass and leaves.
WTHI

INDOT set to start construction project on U.S. 41 in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - U.S. Highway 41 will be down to two lanes through part of Terre Haute starting next week. The Indiana Department of Transportation will be working on a light pole project. Four lanes total will be open - two in each direction. The area affected is...
WTHI

Repairs on State Road 71 begin this week

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are traveling in Vermillion County this week, this is a traffic alert you will want to know!. Starting on Monday, December 5, State Road 71 just west of the Little Vermillion Bridge will be closed. This is for repairs of washed-out areas and...
Indiana Daily Student

169 without power in Bloomington, including multiple buildings on campus

A power outage occurred at around 6 p.m. Thursday, causing 169 Duke Energy customers in Bloomington to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The outage was caused by an object coming into contact with the power lines, according to the map. The estimated time of restoration is 9:30 p.m.

