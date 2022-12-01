Read full article on original website
Garcetti’s goodbye to Los Angeles
In one of his final interviews before stepping down as mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti reflects back on his time serving the city. In a special episode of "LA Stories," Garcetti shares with host Giselle Fernandez that he’s proud of the work he’s done and is hopeful for the future of LA.
LA's SPCA needs food donations to fill shortage at shelters
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals issued a plea to the public Monday for donations of food for the dogs and cats in its care — saying its reserve levels are "dangerously low." "If you are out shopping for...
Nonprofit raises $3 million and counting for Newport Beach animal shelter
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — An upcoming addition to Newport Beach will give the city flexibility to ensure lost pets can stay locally instead of moving them elsewhere. The city council announced Tuesday the donation of a $3 million facility from neighborhood nonprofit Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter. “This...
Robert Luna sworn in as new Los Angeles County sheriff
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna was sworn in Saturday as Los Angeles County’s next sheriff, capping a hard-fought campaign that led to the ouster of incumbent Alex Villanueva. “Today I stand before you wearing this brand-new uniform — and now I have...
