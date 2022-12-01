‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Jill Chin & Jacob Rapini Split

A week after they reconciled on the “Bachelor in Paradise” reunion, Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini are over!

On Thursday, Jill announced their breakup during an appearance on “Click Bait” podcast. She told Natasha Parker and Joe Amabile, “The relationship? Failure to launch, some may say. Unfortunately, it did make it to the hard launch phase, but swiftly after that it ended.”

“I had no other I had no other choice. I literally had no other choice,” Chin emphasized. “I had to do what was best for myself. And there’s just a line and, like, standards that you have for yourself that you just can’t allow people to cross. I don’t have any ill will. I don’t wish bad things.”

During the show, Jill and Jacob connected on the fifth episode, but split week put an end to their relationship since he started having feelings for Kate Gallivan.

Jacob and Kate didn’t last, but he couldn’t reconnect with Jill since she had already quit the show.

Jill recalled, “After our one-on-one aired, we were like, ‘Oh, we’re catching the feelings again!’ And then we started talking more and more. And then about three weeks before the reunion, we decided that we probably wanted to give this a shot, so we were just going to talk and try it out.”

According to Jill, things went south after the reunion episode.

She admitted, “I never wanted to make it public, to be honest, because I just wanted to keep everything private. But you know, the gesture happened at the reunion. We were like, ‘Alright, we’re gonna go forth and conquer.’ We had planned a trip to Rhode Island and everything. But then unfortunately, everything just kind of fell through, like, immediately after he hard launched it.”

“I think I will leave it at — the trust had been broken,” Chin noted. “And that in a long-distance relationship, you need communication and trust, and we had neither of those things.”

Jacob hasn’t commented on the split, but his tribute post to Jill is still on his Instagram.

A week ago, he gushed, “I’m honored that I can call you mine after going through all the chaos that we had to endure. After rekindling what was a 3 day relationship on the beach we both realized we’re right for each other.”

“You have really impressed me and made me extremely happy these past few weeks,” Rapini continued. “I’m so looking forward to spending some quality time with you on the east coast and you here in the west. Glad you stayed open to us💖😊💙 @jillchin_.”