Read full article on original website
Related
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom and Counties Begin CARE Court Implementation – Stanislaus and Tuolumne Counties Included in First Cohort
The CARE Act is a first-in-the-nation process to deliver critical services to vulnerable individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders when it is needed the most. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders for a convening of the first...
californiaglobe.com
Newsom’s Homeless Policies Require Radical Revision
California’s Homeless Industrial Complex was delivered a minor jolt last month, when Governor Gavin Newsom “issued a blanket rejection of local California governments’ plans to curb homelessness, putting on hold hundreds of millions of dollars in aid.”. The panic was short-lived, however, when in a November 18...
Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes price gouging penalty on oil companies
Gov. Gavin Newsom will call a special session of the state legislatures, hoping to pass a so-called price gouging penalty on oil companies."Compared to Arizona and Texas, it's bad," said collegiate soccer player Orlando Valencia.According to Consumer Watchdog, the five largest oil refineries quadrupled their profits through the first nine months of this year. In 2021, the companies reported $17 billion in profits compared to $67 billion in 2022. Due to these windfall profits, the governor's proposal has garnered support from organizations like Consumer Watchdog. "This is basically saying 'We're going to cap these profits and we're going to return them," said...
KSBW.com
Central Coast drivers are feeling relief at the pump
SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast is feeling relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. The average price of a gallon of regular in California fell to $4.78 on Sunday, according to AAA. Prices have fallen nearly 70 cents in a month. Prices on the Central...
Californians reluctant to cash in their inflation-relief debit cards: Here's why
"Who made the decision from our government in Sacramento? They couldn't find a decent bank in California?" asked one frustrated Californian who refused to activate his Middle Class Tax Refund debit card and instead requested a check.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A record number of Latino lawmakers is heading to California’s Capitol after midterm election
Latinos, mostly Democrats, continue to make gains in the Legislature, pushing them closer to equal representation with California’s population. With midterm results finalizing, the Legislature is on track for its largest class of Latinos in history, increasing from 32 to 38 lawmakers. All but four of them are Democrats.
A top prison expert on the California 'disaster' and how to salvage it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. At the end of a year in which Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed several bills that would have fundamentally changed how California prisons operate, CalMatters conducted a Q&A with the 2022 recipient of the Stockholm Prize in Criminology, which Stanford University’s Institute of International Studies calls “equivalent to the Nobel in criminology.”
californiaglobe.com
GLOBE EXCLUSIVE – EDD Has Paid Billions to Feds in Interest Alone
Since 1990, California’s unemployment agency – the EDD – has paid the feds $1,793,665,930 in interest alone to help keep its doors open and claimants paid. That approximately $1.8 billion dollar figure does not include what the state currently owes in interest – another $48.8 million for this year so far as the agency has begun borrowing again, as the Globe reported here – nor is that figure adjusted for inflation to reflect value in current dollars.
californiaglobe.com
Project Roomkey Housing: Homeless Say it Wasn’t a Benefit
Ever since Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Project Roomkey started in 2020 as a way to help the homeless stay off the street by utilizing motel and hotel rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has undergone big changes. It went from a program born out of necessity to keep vulnerable people from dying, to a boondoggle of a program which cities across the state use to put homeless when they take down their encampments.
utilitydive.com
SCE mismanaged energy efficiency program, California regulators find, ordering $76M customer rebate
California regulators have ordered Southern California Edison to credit ratepayers a little over $76 million after finding that the company mismanaged its energy efficiency upstream lighting program between 2017 and 2019. The California Public Utilities Commission concluded that the utility “failed to ensure that efficient light bulbs were tracked and...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Newsom Administration Sued Over New Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties Homes, Recent Spills, Center for Biological Diversity Reports
December 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The Center for Biological Diversity sued California oil regulators yesterday for approving more than a dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, some near homes and schools, without conducting a required review intended to protect public health and the environment.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Shirks Blame for Increasing Homelessness in Golden State
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was convening “local leaders to discuss their plans to tackle the homelessness crisis and identify new strategies and opportunities to more ambitiously address street encampments across the state.”. What this means is he is preparing to shift the blame of the...
Payments of up to $1,050 from the state still owed to millions of people
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you waiting for your Middle Class Tax Refund to come from the state of california? Well, the good news is you're not alone. You and approximately 10 million taxpaying California residents haven’t gotten their money either.
Ocean off Morro Bay will be auctioned for wind energy leases on Tuesday. Here’s how it works
The auction could bring in billions of dollars for the federal government.
Home price growth is slowing most in these California cities, data shows
These are the California metros where price growth is decelerating fastest, Redfin says:
Gizmodo
California's Water Thieves Are Getting Away With It
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks.
Nine Million California Residents To Get Payments
Will you be a recipient of the financial relief? You and around nine million million others have been waiting for the money. When will you finally receive it? The state has shed some light on the issue; read on to learn more.
Top 11 Places To Visit In California During Winter (Don’t Miss Out)
California is a stunning state with a wide range of landscapes and activities to offer. Cities, breathtaking vineyards, steep mountains, sweeping coasts, and deserts so vast you’ll wonder how everything can fit into one place are only a few of the fascinating attractions.
U.S. warns California about water storage conditions as drought continues
Federal water officials are warning Californians about the ongoing water conditions heading into the new year. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency overseeing water resource management in 17 states, announced that California cities and industrial contractors who get water from Central Valley Project should prepare for “extremely limited water supply conditions in 2023.” […]
‘It’s a game changer’: State floods millions in drought relief to four small water districts
Four small Bay Area drinking water systems will receive millions of dollars as part of California’s effort to protect water deliveries as the drought drags into its fourth year. On Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources announced $44 million in statewide Small Community Drought Relief Program grants —...
Comments / 4