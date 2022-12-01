Read full article on original website
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Tap 5 Bargain Stocks With Incredibly Low EV/EBITDA Ratios
Investors generally have a fixation on the price-to-earnings (P/E) strategy while seeking stocks trading at attractive prices. This straight-forward, easy-to-calculate ratio is the most preferred among all the valuation metrics in the investment toolkit for working out the fair market value of a stock. But even this ubiquitously used valuation metric is not without its pitfalls.
CommScope Holding Becomes Oversold (COMM)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
American Equity Investment Life Holding's Preferred Stock, Series A Yield Pushes Past 6.5%
In trading on Monday, shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co's 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: AEL.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4875), with shares changing hands as low as $22.53 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.00% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AEL.PRA was trading at a 8.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.60% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Implied Volatility Surging for Aditx Therapeutics (ADTX) Stock Options
Investors in Aditxt, Inc. ADTX need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Boosts Investors' Value, Raises Dividend
PotlatchDeltic Corporation PCH stock inched up 1.17% in the after-hours trading session on Dec 2, after it announced a Special Dividend and a hike of 2.3% in its quarterly cash dividend. This leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) company declared a Special Dividend of 95 cents per share, which is...
PG&E (PCG) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth (IWP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: IWP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.51, changing hands as low as $87.15 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Here's Why Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $338.16 in the previous session. Enphase Energy has gained 83.7% since the start of the year compared to the 41.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 33.7% return for the Zacks Solar industry.
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MCO
In trading on Monday, shares of Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $293.27, changing hands as low as $290.50 per share. Moody's Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, KRE
In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tuya, up about 12.4% and shares of Joyy, up about 5% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is the...
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: FXI
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) where we have detected an approximate $107.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 176,700,000 to 180,450,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of FXI, versus its 200 day moving average:
Are Investors Undervaluing First Community (FCCO) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Is Medallion Financial (MFIN) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Medallion Financial (MFIN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Medallion Financial is one of 884...
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Symbol: PFF) where we have detected an approximate $108.1 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.8% decrease week over week (from 439,050,000 to 435,700,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of PFF, versus its 200 day moving average:
CHD Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $82.50, changing hands for $83.07/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
