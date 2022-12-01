Read full article on original website
County Commission Accepts 2022 Election Results
Grant County Commissioners accepted the official 2022 election results when they met Tuesday, September 6, to canvass the Ballots. Sheila Brown, Grant County Clerk, told Commissioners there were 29 votes that could be counted; 27 of which the registered voter for the ballot had moved within the County, and two that had not received their requested advanced ballots and had voted at the polls. Brown said two votes came from individuals who were registered out of the county, which could not be included in the final vote. According to Kansas laws, individuals must register before voting. Brown also said two voters were not registered when they voted. These voters became registered at the time of voting, but their ballots were not counted.
Voice of the Student - December 5, 2022
The family that isn't related but doesn't need to be. Harley Ewalt is a senior at Ulysses High School. She is the daughter of Chris and Michelle Ewalt. In collaboration with Ulysses High School teacher Jodi Pfingsten, the Ulysses News will feature a student column. Student writings are submitted by Mrs. Pfingsten after being edited in class. Student subjects and writing styles will vary based on guidelines set forth by Mrs. Pfingsten and the Ulysses News.
Garden City police warn of smash-and-grab burglaries this holiday season
The Garden City Police Department is warning the public of a rise in smash-and-grab burglaries this holiday season.
Infant Hospitalized, Mother Arrested, Authorities Search For Father In Case
An infant who had been reported as "unresponsive" has been released from the hospital in Garden City. Authorities arrested the child's mother, Johanna Martinez, 21, and are now looking for the child's father, Carlos Rascon, 20. Deputies from Finney County Sheriff's Department and EMS in Garden City responded at 2:57...
