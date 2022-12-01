Grant County Commissioners accepted the official 2022 election results when they met Tuesday, September 6, to canvass the Ballots. Sheila Brown, Grant County Clerk, told Commissioners there were 29 votes that could be counted; 27 of which the registered voter for the ballot had moved within the County, and two that had not received their requested advanced ballots and had voted at the polls. Brown said two votes came from individuals who were registered out of the county, which could not be included in the final vote. According to Kansas laws, individuals must register before voting. Brown also said two voters were not registered when they voted. These voters became registered at the time of voting, but their ballots were not counted.

21 HOURS AGO