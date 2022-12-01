Read full article on original website
pokesreport.com
First NET Rankings of the 2022-23 Season Released Monday
STILLWATER – The first NET Rankings of the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season were released on Monday morning, with Oklahoma State checking in at No. 74. According to the NET, OSU is No. 9 in the Big 12. Big 12 NET Rankings. No. 11 West Virginia. No. 12 Texas. No....
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Defensive Back Kanion Williams Announces Decision to Transfer
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State safety and special teams captain Kanion Williams has announced he’s entered the transfer portal. The redshirt senior out of Dallas, TX, has spent the majority of his time in Stillwater as a special teams contributor, including being voted as the special teams captain by his teammates following the 2021 season.
pokesreport.com
Spencer Sanders Goes in the Transfer Portal
STILLWATER – The past few weeks have been filled with a lot of conjecture and guessing as Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has one more season available to compete. He has played coy about what his plans were saying he would announce it when he knew. He waited until over a week after he could have put himself in the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer before making the announcement on social media midday on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Freshman Braylin Presley Enters the Transfer Portal
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State freshman receiver Braylin Presley has entered the transfer portal, he told the Tulsa World on Monday. “After praying about it and talking with my parents about it, and after talking with coach (Kasey) Dunn, I knew I had to leave,” Presley told the Tulsa World.
pokesreport.com
Portal Busy as Portal 10 Departs Oklahoma State Program
STILLWATER – The most recent additions were defensive end Trace Ford and running back Dominic Richardson. Both players went into the NCAA Transfer Portal late in the day and brought the total of scholarship players declaring their leaving the Cowboys program with the goal that another school will pick them up. Earlier in the day four-star wide receiver Langston Anderson went in the portal.
pokesreport.com
Two More Oklahoma State Players Enter Into Transfer Portal
STILLWATER – Two more Oklahoma State players have entered into the transfer portal. Pokes Report has learned running back Dominic Richardson and defensive end Trace Ford have both entered their names into the portal. Richardson was the starting running back for most of the 2022 season, playing in nine...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Lands Commit From Jone College Transfer Lardarius Webb Jr.
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has landed a commitment in the 2023 class from Jones College defensive back transfer, Lardarius Webb Jr. Webb took to Twitter Monday evening to make the announcement, which comes just a little more than two months after OSU offered. Webb chose OSU over Kansas (OV),...
pokesreport.com
Report: OSU Linebacker Na'Drian Dizadare Enters Transfer Portal
STILLWATER – A second Oklahoma State linebacker has entered the transfer portal. According to a report from 247Sports, redshirt junior linebacker Na’Drian Dizadare has entered his name into the transfer portal. He joins OSU’s leading tackler from this past season, linebacker Mason Cobb, who announced on Saturday his...
pokesreport.com
Kendal Daniels and Collin Oliver Announce Return for 2023
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is retaining two of its best defensive players for the upcoming 2023 season. Redshirt reshman safety, and reigning Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, Kendal Daniels wrote on Twitter “Let’s go again,” and tagged fellow Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year Collin Oliver, who responded with “Let’s ride.”
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State To Face Wisconsin in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State’s bowl destination has just been decided. The Pokes will be playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ, and will be facing Wisconsin. This will mark the first time these two programs have faced met on the gridiron. The game...
pokesreport.com
Mike Gundy Addresses Upcoming Match-Up Against Wisconsin
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with the media Sunday evening via Zoom following the announcement of the Pokes in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to discuss the upcoming matchup against Wisconsin. The Cowboys have an interesting task ahead of them as they’re facing a team that’s...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Falls to No. 13 Minnesota, 18-12
STILLWATER – Two Oklahoma State wrestlers earned the highest-ranked wins of their careers, but a late rally fell short as No. 9 Oklahoma State's dropped its first dual of the season to No. 13 Minnesota, 18-12, on Sunday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. With the dual starting at 165 pounds, OSU...
