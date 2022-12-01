Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Commencal has released the TEMPO, a short-travel trail bike said to be a “playful powerhouse”. Its 125mm of rear wheel travel is delivered via a VPP linkage wherein the front triangle is connected to a one-piece swingarm via two short links that co-rotate in a clockwise fashion while the uppermost one drives the shock. It rolls on a 29″ wheelset and sports a 140mm travel fork. We have the need-to-knows right here, but first, allow Professional World Cup Downhill Racer, Hugo Frixtalon, to change your perception of what a 125mm trail bike is capable of.

2 DAYS AGO