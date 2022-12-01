ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Maya Devi

Man who had the World's Longest Nose was his generation's Elephant Man

A man has been found to have the world's longest nose measuring an astonishing 7.5 inches long. Thomas Wedders, commonly known as Thomas Wadhouse, an English Circus Performer, has been recognized for having a 19 centimeters long nose by Guinness World Record. He was considered an elephant man during his time.
C. Heslop

Children Were Sometimes Fed To Hogs

Strange events occurred in America's past. It is over 400 years since the documented arrival of indentured workers. The children of these adults had odd responsibilities. (source)
WGME

The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe

(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
Richard Scott

Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator. 

Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda

What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
Whiskey Riff

Tibetan Mastiff Relentlessly Protects Elder Pack Leader From Other Wolves

When I think of Tibetan Mastiffs, I think of massive dogs that are really just big teddy bears. However, that’s not quite the case. Originally bred as guard dogs in the Himalayan Mountains, they grow to an average height of 26 to 30 inches and between 90 to 150 pounds as males, and 24 to 28 inches tall and 75 to 120 pounds as females.
