Read full article on original website
Related
The most dangerous tree in the world which can brings anyone to the death bed is found in Florida.
The most dangerous tree in the world is found in Florida which can cause death or blindnessPhoto byDustin Tray/ Pexels. According toGuinness World Records, the most dangerous tree in the world and in the United States isthe manchineel tree (Hippomane Mancinella).
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Mystery solved: North Carolina pilot, 23, who fell out of small plane had opened a hatch to throw up accidentally plummeted to the ground, autopsy finds
A North Carolina pilot who mysteriously fell from a small aircraft, after he'd opened a hatch to throw up during a turbulent emergency landing, has had his death ruled an accident, officials say. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, had been complaining that he'd felt unwell as the 1983 CASA C-212 aircraft...
Man who had the World's Longest Nose was his generation's Elephant Man
A man has been found to have the world's longest nose measuring an astonishing 7.5 inches long. Thomas Wedders, commonly known as Thomas Wadhouse, an English Circus Performer, has been recognized for having a 19 centimeters long nose by Guinness World Record. He was considered an elephant man during his time.
The 'human size' monstrous bird one looks of bird terrified everyone
The most terrifying bird on the planet/Photo byReddit. As we all know, millions of large birds have been roaming the earth for thousands of years. However, most people are unaware that such large species are still living around us, and today, we will discuss one bird called the shoebill stork.
Meet a 'human face' cat that people call her a monster and become an internet sensation.
Our human brain looks for familiar characters in everything. We've all looked up at the sky and tried to give each cloud a shape at some point. However, things become strange when we see a human face in an animal.
This Entire Neighborhood in South Carolina is Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Lee County. While it may not be that unusual to come across a ghost town, there's something about this completely abandoned neighborhood that makes it particularly fascinating.
Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in America
Why do we seem so quick to ignore our neighbor's needs, and what can we do to change that?. A bone-chilling air rolled off the shores of Seneca Lake and crashed against Geneva, NY. In that cold, officers conducted a welfare check on a man and his toddler who lived on Hamilton Street. David Conde Sr. and his son David Conde Jr. hadn't been heard from in over a week.
'Absolute Monster:' Mega Great White Shark Pictured Stalking Fishing Boat
The predator was spotted following the boat full of tuna off Port Lincoln, in South Australia, an area teeming with sharks at this time of year.
Children Were Sometimes Fed To Hogs
Strange events occurred in America's past. It is over 400 years since the documented arrival of indentured workers. The children of these adults had odd responsibilities. (source)
WGME
The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe
(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
‘Demon fish’ found dead in Florida ignites social media: Is it too ugly to be real?
“That’s what touches your foot when (you’re) in dark water.”
Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator.
Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Huge Python Drags Boy, 5, Into Pool and Coils Around Him: 'Scary'
The boy's elderly grandfather jumped in the pool after the snake bit his leg.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda
What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
Videos Show Huge Crocodile Drag Away Child as Dad Fights Back: Authorities
The father reportedly tried to fight off the 11-foot crocodile who then quickly disappeared under the water with his son in its jaws.
Tibetan Mastiff Relentlessly Protects Elder Pack Leader From Other Wolves
When I think of Tibetan Mastiffs, I think of massive dogs that are really just big teddy bears. However, that’s not quite the case. Originally bred as guard dogs in the Himalayan Mountains, they grow to an average height of 26 to 30 inches and between 90 to 150 pounds as males, and 24 to 28 inches tall and 75 to 120 pounds as females.
A U.S. President died at the Jersey Shore but small marker is all that’s left to remember it
“James A. Garfield is dead,” the Red Bank Register reported on Sept. 21, 1881, one of the many newspapers that delivered the sad news telegraphed from the Jersey Shore town of Long Branch that yet another U.S. president had died by an assassin’s bullet. News that the 20th...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1055M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0