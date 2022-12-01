Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Defense never rests: Call it a tourney-winning formula for unbeaten Madison Prep boys
Another fast start for Madison Prep is anything but a boys basketball surprise. The Chargers (5-0) won the boys title at last weekend’s Showdown in the Lake. Success at the highly regarded Lake Charles-based tournament also is nothing new for the Chargers, but with only three players returning who have extensive varsity experience, it was a significant early-season gauge.
Tulane Drops Hard-Fought Battle Against #11 LSU
The Green Wave dropped to 5-3 on the season with a 72-85 loss on Sunday in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.
theadvocate.com
Southern coach Eric Dooley hands himself 'harsh' grade on first season
Southern coach Eric Dooley is a man of absolutes, and he doesn’t spare himself when his teams don’t reach their goals. In that vein he was highly self-critical when his first season as Jaguars’ coach ended in the 43-24 loss to Jackson State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game Saturday.
Lake Charles American Press
Madison Prep, St. Thomas More to meet in boys finals at Showdown in the Lake
Madison Prep built up a bit 17-2 lead on its way to a 54-46 win over Ruston in the boys semifinals at the Hamilton Christian / Showdown in the Lake tournament at Hamilton Christian School on Saturday. Madison Prep (4-0) will face St. Thomas More at 7:30 p.m. in the...
theadvocate.com
Women's basketball: LSU has late answer for persistent Tulane
The No. 11-ranked LSU women's basketball team turned back a furious Tulane rally that reached into the start of the fourth quarter on its way to an 85-72 victory Sunday at Devlin Fieldhouse. “I thought we held our composure,” LSU second-year coach Kim Mulkey said. “This was our first big...
LSU bowl game selection officially announced
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
theadvocate.com
LSU bowl game: Tigers' destination to finish the 2022 season has been set
ATLANTA — After losing its last two games, No. 17 LSU will play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Purdue with the chance to complete a 10-win season in coach Brian Kelly’s first year. The game is Jan. 2 at noon in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida,...
theadvocate.com
Jayden Daniels adapted his game with an injured ankle, but productive passing wasn't enough
ATLANTA — Quarterback Jayden Daniels’ eel-like elusiveness made him a tough catch for opposing defenses all season, but as he limped Saturday with a lingering ankle injury from the previous week, he had to adjust his approach. Even with the alterations, Daniels could not finish LSU's 50-30 loss...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU needs Citrus Bowl win to craft its best 2023 narrative possible
ATLANTA — LSU is going to the Citrus Bowl. Again. The Tigers are Orlando-bound for the third time in the past seven seasons. And they’re playing Purdue — like LSU, a conference runner-up. Tiger fans are probably going to need a little holiday cheer to move the...
theadvocate.com
What you need to know about Georgia, LSU's opponent in the SEC championship game
In his seventh season as head coach at Georgia, Kirby Smart has led the Bulldogs to its first back-to-back perfect regular seasons in school history. And he’s done so after losing 15 players to the NFL draft from the first year, including nine defenders — five of which went in the first round.
theadvocate.com
LSU opens as Citrus Bowl favorites over Purdue; see betting odds
The LSU Tigers have their bowl locked in, and the oddsmakers are liking their chances against the Purdue Boilermakers. LSU will be facing Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, and the early betting line has the Tigers as 5.5-point favorites. LSU and Purdue have had similar seasons, as they both qualified...
NBC Sports
Sanders’ 4 TDs help Jackson State rout Southern for SWAC title
JACKSON, Miss. – Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns, including two on three first-quarter turnovers, staking Jackson State to a big early lead on the way to routing Southern 43-24 in Saturday’s Southwest Athletic Conference championship that was Deion Sanders‘ final game as Tigers coach. Reports swirled...
WAPT
JSU fans show out for SWAC Championship, excitement builds for Celebration Bowl
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State and Southern University faced a rematch Saturday at the SWAC Championship after JSU defeated Southern at the Boombox Classic. "We are undefeated and we are going to beat Southern's tail," said JSU fan Vincent Jones. Fans have been very loyal at Veterans Memorial Stadium...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Georgia manhandled an LSU team that cost itself with its own mistakes
ATLANTA — Jalen Carter, Georgia’s massive defensive tackle who is large enough to draw other players into his orbit with his gravitational pull, wrapped up Jayden Daniels, hoisted the LSU quarterback in the air with his left arm like he was lugging a sack of potatoes and made a No. 1 signal with his right index finger.
Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
theadvocate.com
Three and out: What we learned from Georgia's win over LSU in the SEC title game
Be careful what you ask for, or you will surely get it. The LSU Tigers made a remarkable worst-to-first transformation from last place in the SEC West to division champions in the first year under Brian Kelly. But when LSU got to the SEC championship game, No. 1 Georgia outclassed the Tigers in virtually every respect during a 50-30 rout. It was the difference between a mature program and one still trying to find its way back to elite status.
thefabricator.com
Welder, Tennessee football fan leaves his mark on LSU’s football stadium
Welders leave their signature with every bead they lay down. Sometimes, however, more is required to leave your mark. Ask University of Tennessee Volunteers superfan and welder Nick Barnes. I while back I came across this story on WVLT out of Knoxville, and as a college football fan, this might...
theadvocate.com
Live: LSU football takes on Georgia in the SEC title game in Atlanta
The LSU football team will look to earn its first SEC championship since 2019 when it takes on Georgia at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the conference title game in Atlanta. Georgia enters the game as a 17.5-favorite, but LSU has shown at times this season that it can surpass expectations.
theadvocate.com
LSU notebook: Despite loss in SEC title game, Tigers made rare jump from worst to first
With its appearance in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday, LSU became just the third team to earn a spot in the league's title game after finishing last in its division the previous season. Prior to LSU’s matchup with No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the only other teams...
