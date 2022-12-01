Be careful what you ask for, or you will surely get it. The LSU Tigers made a remarkable worst-to-first transformation from last place in the SEC West to division champions in the first year under Brian Kelly. But when LSU got to the SEC championship game, No. 1 Georgia outclassed the Tigers in virtually every respect during a 50-30 rout. It was the difference between a mature program and one still trying to find its way back to elite status.

