The Darien Arts Center is offering several new winter and spring visual arts classes and workshops for students and adults that begin in January. New adult offerings include an Acrylic Pours, Pour and Sip Workshop, a Colored Pencils: Botanicals class and an Introduction to Watercolor. New for children is Creations!, taught by local Lisa Thoren, where students will learn about famous artists while creating their own artwork. All students practice in the spacious DAC Visual Arts Studio. To register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall.

4 HOURS AGO