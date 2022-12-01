Read full article on original website
ctexaminer.com
Various Towns Across Fairfield County Debate Limits on Leaf Blowers
Autumn offers the quiet sound of dry leaves rustling from tree branches or moving along pavement, pushed by a breeze. But the calm often is shattered by an obnoxious noise: whining gas-powered leaf blowers. People hate them. But town officials in Fairfield County have been unable to find a way...
hamlethub.com
Why are some of the holiday lights in downtown Ridgefield red, white, and blue?
Ridgefield's Main Street is a sight to behold during the holiday season. And, when the sun sets, the trees sparkle. But not all of the lights in the downtown area are white. Ever wonder why the trees on the corner of Main and Catoonah (in front of Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services) are adorned with the colors of the American flag?
darientimes.com
New Canaan beats out Darien as the 'Most Generous Town,' raising more money for CT nonprofits
NEW CANAAN — On top of winning the annual Turkey Bowl game, New Canaan took home the “Turkey Trophy” for a second year in the “Most Generous Town” competition against Darien. Both towns collectively raised $396,000 for the New Canaan Community Foundation and the Community...
hamlethub.com
Former Ridgefield resident Carol Green, 79, has died
Carol Ann Green, 79, of New Milford, formerly of Maine died on November 21, 2022 at Danbury Hospital. She was the wife of Peter L. Green who passed away in Maine in 2020. Carol was born in Danbury, on December 20, 1942; the daughter of the late Donald and Marjorie (Wilson) Paris. Carol lived in Ridgefield most of her life and moved to Maine in 1991 with her husband.
hamlethub.com
Ambler Farm Greens Sale EXTENDED!
Did Saturday's nasty weather deter you from heading to Ambler Farm to get your trees and wreaths? Lucky for you, Ambler Farm has extended its Green's Sale!. Shop online through December 10 for some spectacular holiday greens HERE and Ambler Farm will notify you of dates and times for pickup!
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
Fairfield restaurant owner honored for raising money for charities
Sen. Richard Blumenthal was at The Castle Black Rock to recognize The Castle on Post in Fairfield owner Patrick Clyne, saying his motto has always been "make friends, not money."
hamlethub.com
Fairfielder Amy Barnouw Joins CT Audubon Society as Fairfield Region Director
FAIRFIELD, CT -- The Connecticut Audubon Society has named Amy Barnouw as the new director of the Fairfield Region. Barnouw will lead the organization’s Center at Fairfield, as well as the historic Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary, which also serves as Connecticut Audubon’s state headquarters. Barnouw will be working...
hamlethub.com
Putnam CAP Children’s New Winter Coat Collection
Putnam CAP is currently accepting donations of new, with tags on, children’s winter coats for children ages 0-18 years. Coats can be dropped off at the Putnam CAP office through the building’s back entrance accessible at 66 Marvin Avenue in Brewster, Monday through Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, with extended hours on Wednesdays until 6:30 pm.
Why Do the Food Experts / Reviewers Treat Greater Danbury Restaurants Like Outcasts?
You might have seen some of my articles on our website and Facebook page about new restaurants and the best restaurants in the greater Danbury area. If given a choice, Mindy and I would dine out five out of seven days a week if we had money to burn. I...
'Welcoming, Trendy, Classy': Yorktown Eatery Draws High Marks For Steaks, Salads
A Northern Westchester restaurant that is known for its steaks and salads has been praised by a number of online reviewers as a great spot for a romantic date night. The Gramercy is located at 345 Kear St. in Yorktown Heights. The eatery offers a wide variety of appetizers and...
hamlethub.com
New Trustee to Join the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Board
The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is pleased to announce that Kathleen Olsen has joined the Board of Trustees. Douglas E. Hempstead, LMMM Chairman of the Board of Trustees said, “We are very excited to have Kathleen Olsen join the Board of Trustees and share her knowledge and expertise in the oversight of the Museum. I am sure she will play a crucial role in enhancing our institution.”
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield is home to the BEST running store in America!
Adrenaline was running high on Ridgefield Running Company’s Instagram page last night when they shared live footage from Austin, Tx of The Running Event. It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show that Ridgefield Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
hamlethub.com
New Visual Arts Classes and Workshops for Adults and Children at Darien Arts Center
The Darien Arts Center is offering several new winter and spring visual arts classes and workshops for students and adults that begin in January. New adult offerings include an Acrylic Pours, Pour and Sip Workshop, a Colored Pencils: Botanicals class and an Introduction to Watercolor. New for children is Creations!, taught by local Lisa Thoren, where students will learn about famous artists while creating their own artwork. All students practice in the spacious DAC Visual Arts Studio. To register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall.
westportjournal.com
Property transfers November 14-18
WESTPORT–During the week of November 14-8, nine properties changed hands for a total of $12.8 million, generating $31K in conveyance tax. One year ago, 17 properties traded hands for $32.3 million. 27 Buena Vista Drive sold for $3,500,000. Seller: Carol Ann Greunke, Laura H Jubenville. Buyer: Gregory S Zola.
wiltonbulletin.com
After illegal demolition, Norwalk seeks grant to update historic inventory
NORWALK — The Historical Commission plans to revamp Norwalk’s Historic Resources Inventory as the city seeks to revise its demolition ordinance in the wake of the oldest home being illegally destroyed. Michelle Woods Matthews, a spokesperson for the city, said the Norwalk legal department "continues to explore all...
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
Which Greater Danbury Town Would Be the Best Setting for a Christmas Movie?
I love the Greater Danbury area and I'm proud to have lived here for so many years. I'm also a huge fan of films, which is like saying you like ice cream, but it's true. I've always thought that all of the towns in the area have at least one section of town that has a cinematic quality to it. I believe this area would be especially good for shooting Christmas movies.
hamlethub.com
Village of Brewster Organizational Meeting Tonight at 7:30
The Village of Brewster Organizational Meeting will be held at 7:30 PM on December 5, 2022, at Village Hall. Please note that no business will be conducted other than what is on theattacheagenda and no public comment will be taken during this time. The next Board of Trustees Meeting will be on December 21, 2022.
