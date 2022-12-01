Read full article on original website
Bellingham woman accused of endangering an infant in freezing temperatures
The woman has no previous felony history in Whatcom County, court records show.
Snohomish County man who had explosives in underground bunker to spend 42 months in prison
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Snohomish County man will spend 42 months in prison for having guns and explosives inside an underground bunker beneath his house. The man, 42-year-old James Wesley Bowden, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle following his arrest in November 2021. The man was arrested after being involved in an altercation at his home that resulted in Bowden threatening another man with a gun, according to a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ).
Ferndale Woman Connected To Overdose Death Arrested On Drug Charges
FERNDALE, Wash.- A Ferndale woman accused in connection with a 2020 overdose death has been arrested again- for allegedly selling drugs. Jail records show 56-year-old Sheila Johnson was taken into custody Wednesday on a cocaine possession and distribution charge. Police also arrested 45-year-old Amy Hamner in relation to the same...
Homemade explosives, guns found in bunker under Washington man’s garage
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - After the discovery of firearms and explosives in an underground bunker beneath his home, a Snohomish County man has been sentenced to 42 months in prison. Following his arrest in November 2021, James Wesley Bowden, 42, was sentenced on Friday in U.S. District Court in...
Ferndale murder suspect pled guilty, got longer sentence than expected
FERNDALE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Miranda, age 24, was sentenced after a plea of guilty was accepted in Whatcom County Superior Court earlier this month. Miranda pled guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness tampering. The charges followed a shooting in Ferndale back in January.
Four Bellingham residents arrested on local charges in DEA’s drug distribution sweep
Two of the men charged Wednesday by the DOJ are still at large, according to a DEA spokeswoman.
He was suspected of car theft in Whatcom County. Things went downhill from there
After attempting to run away a second time, Whatcom County deputies were eventually able to place the man into custody.
Dad found daughter dead in home 24 years ago. DNA just led to an arrest, WA cops say
A father came home from vacation in 1998 and found his 19-year-old daughter dead, but a suspect was never identified, authorities in Washington said. DNA testing helped identify the suspect 24 years after Jennifer Brinkman was killed, the Marysville Police Department said in a news release. Brinkman stayed behind at...
Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run
A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announces new crime, jail data dashboard
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has developed an interactive digital dashboard that encompasses crime data, crime trends, domestic violence data, weapons offenses and data from the Snohomish County Jail. The new public dashboard is now available on the sheriff’s office website and updates each week. Historically, sheriff’s office crime...
New dentist in Bellingham will offer specialty dental care
The Local Dentist will be donating a new bicycle or a stocked pantry to the Bellingham refugee family for every 30 new patients.
Crews come to aid of hypothermic kite surfer in Bellingham Bay
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An incident in Bellingham Bay on Thursday, December 1st, is a reminder to anyone venturing onto the water this time of year to be prepared for the worst. Coast Guard Station Bellingham and the Bellingham Fire Department fire boat both responded to reports of a kite surfer in distress near Taylor Dock.
Sehome HS football coach resigns after investigation confirms ongoing hazing issue between players
BELLINGHAM, Wash — Editor's note: The above video on the Bellingham School District's response to the hazing allegations originally aired on Sept. 22, 2022. The head football coach at Sehome High School resigned after reports of hazing between players were confirmed during a third-party investigation. According to an email...
Workers at Sehome Village Starbucks vote to unionize
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Sehome Village Starbucks has become the company’s third Bellingham location to unionize after workers cast their votes on Thursday, December 1st. The store started the unionizing process back in October when the two other unionized locations in Bellingham were striking in response to the loss of COVID-19 sick pay.
After a Series of Lawsuits, the Willows Inn Has Closed Permanently
The Willows Inn — Lummi Island’s fine dining destination that, in recent years, faced numerous allegations of racism and sexual harassment plus lawsuits alleging wage theft — has closed permanently, the Seattle Times reports. Willows Inn chef and co-owner Blaine Wetzel did not provide comment to the newspaper but during a presentation at the Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronomic Festival last month, his wife, chef Daniela Soto-Innes, revealed that she and her husband would open a restaurant in Nayarit in 2023, per the Puerto Vallarta Daily News.
Power returns for most Snohomish County residents after days of being in the dark; another storm on the way
EDMONDS, Wash. - A majority of people in Snohomish County finally have their power back on. As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, just 27 customers remain without power in areas covered by the Snohomish County Public Utilities Department (PUD), which is down from the tens of thousands reported earlier this week.
This Bellingham man has the brightest boat on the bay
“It takes me hundreds of hours,” said Dan Ringler who decorates his boat every year for Bellingham Yacht Club’s lighted boat parade.
Mobile salmon-processing platform planned to bring fish from Alaska to Bellingham Bay
Northline Seafoods, a company that processes Bristol Bay Alaskan Salmon, is commissioning a mobile, commercial salmon processing platform to be built in Bellingham starting in January 2023. “We’re building a vessel that we hope is going to revolutionize how fish are processed and brought to market out of Alaska,” said...
Dori: Should you add a kangaroo to your Christmas wish list?
Shoppers struggling with the hard-to-buy-for person on their Christmas gift list may have asked themselves this very question: what about a kangaroo?. Before adding it to his own holiday gift wish list, KIRO Newsradio mid-day host Dori Monson needed to do a bit of research – in part to save his marriage. It’s why he reached out to Ray Strom, owner of Arlington Outback Kangaroo Farm in north Snohomish County, during Friday’s show.
This Is Washington's Best Christmas Light Display
The sky is certainly the limit when it comes to these stunning creations, which is why Travel + Leisure found the best Christmas light display in every state.
