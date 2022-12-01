ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOMO News

Snohomish County man who had explosives in underground bunker to spend 42 months in prison

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Snohomish County man will spend 42 months in prison for having guns and explosives inside an underground bunker beneath his house. The man, 42-year-old James Wesley Bowden, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle following his arrest in November 2021. The man was arrested after being involved in an altercation at his home that resulted in Bowden threatening another man with a gun, according to a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ).
kpug1170.com

Ferndale Woman Connected To Overdose Death Arrested On Drug Charges

FERNDALE, Wash.- A Ferndale woman accused in connection with a 2020 overdose death has been arrested again- for allegedly selling drugs. Jail records show 56-year-old Sheila Johnson was taken into custody Wednesday on a cocaine possession and distribution charge. Police also arrested 45-year-old Amy Hamner in relation to the same...
kptv.com

whatcom-news.com

Ferndale murder suspect pled guilty, got longer sentence than expected

FERNDALE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Miranda, age 24, was sentenced after a plea of guilty was accepted in Whatcom County Superior Court earlier this month. Miranda pled guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness tampering. The charges followed a shooting in Ferndale back in January.
Tri-City Herald

Dad found daughter dead in home 24 years ago. DNA just led to an arrest, WA cops say

A father came home from vacation in 1998 and found his 19-year-old daughter dead, but a suspect was never identified, authorities in Washington said. DNA testing helped identify the suspect 24 years after Jennifer Brinkman was killed, the Marysville Police Department said in a news release. Brinkman stayed behind at...
Chronicle

Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run

A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announces new crime, jail data dashboard

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has developed an interactive digital dashboard that encompasses crime data, crime trends, domestic violence data, weapons offenses and data from the Snohomish County Jail. The new public dashboard is now available on the sheriff’s office website and updates each week. Historically, sheriff’s office crime...
kpug1170.com

Crews come to aid of hypothermic kite surfer in Bellingham Bay

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An incident in Bellingham Bay on Thursday, December 1st, is a reminder to anyone venturing onto the water this time of year to be prepared for the worst. Coast Guard Station Bellingham and the Bellingham Fire Department fire boat both responded to reports of a kite surfer in distress near Taylor Dock.
kafe.com

Workers at Sehome Village Starbucks vote to unionize

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Sehome Village Starbucks has become the company’s third Bellingham location to unionize after workers cast their votes on Thursday, December 1st. The store started the unionizing process back in October when the two other unionized locations in Bellingham were striking in response to the loss of COVID-19 sick pay.
Eater

After a Series of Lawsuits, the Willows Inn Has Closed Permanently

The Willows Inn — Lummi Island’s fine dining destination that, in recent years, faced numerous allegations of racism and sexual harassment plus lawsuits alleging wage theft — has closed permanently, the Seattle Times reports. Willows Inn chef and co-owner Blaine Wetzel did not provide comment to the newspaper but during a presentation at the Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronomic Festival last month, his wife, chef Daniela Soto-Innes, revealed that she and her husband would open a restaurant in Nayarit in 2023, per the Puerto Vallarta Daily News.
AOL Corp

Mobile salmon-processing platform planned to bring fish from Alaska to Bellingham Bay

Northline Seafoods, a company that processes Bristol Bay Alaskan Salmon, is commissioning a mobile, commercial salmon processing platform to be built in Bellingham starting in January 2023. “We’re building a vessel that we hope is going to revolutionize how fish are processed and brought to market out of Alaska,” said...
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Should you add a kangaroo to your Christmas wish list?

Shoppers struggling with the hard-to-buy-for person on their Christmas gift list may have asked themselves this very question: what about a kangaroo?. Before adding it to his own holiday gift wish list, KIRO Newsradio mid-day host Dori Monson needed to do a bit of research – in part to save his marriage. It’s why he reached out to Ray Strom, owner of Arlington Outback Kangaroo Farm in north Snohomish County, during Friday’s show.

