Your Radio Place
Big, New Addition rolls into Cambridge Fire Department
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A big, new addition rolled into the Cambridge Fire Department this weekend. A new pumper, now officially “Number 3”, ordered two years ago was delivered on Friday. Council approved the purchase of a new “Sutphen” Fire Engine for the Cambridge Fire Department in December of 2020. The new pumper replaces an engine that is over 30 years old.
Two Orange Township Grade Crossings To Close
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has approved a joint petition of CSX Transportation (CSXT) and Norfolk Southern Railway Company (NSRC) to close the Franklin Street grade crossings in Orange Township, Delaware County, Ohio. The closure will primarily route traffic to alternate crossings that have active gates and warning...
Knox Pages
Centerburg council plans parking changes
CENTERBURG — Village council members gave a first reading to an ordinance changing parking in certain areas of the village. The proposed changes came through the village safety committee, but several were recommended by village residents. There are five changes:
whbc.com
Deadly NP Fire Ruled Arson, Reward Offered
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The fire that claimed the life of a New Philadelphia woman has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. No word on how that fire last week may have been started. 66-year-old Leanne Asuncion was found unresponsive in a...
WHIZ
I-70 Lane Closures Monday Night
Motorists can expect to see some lane closures on Interstate 70 this week. The Ohio Department of Transportation said overnight lane closures will take place on I-70 east between US 40 and State Street for concrete repairs. The work begins at 7pm. The work is part of the I-70 reconstruction...
richlandsource.com
Richland County property transfers: 192 E. Main St. purchased for $1.2 million
MANSFIELD -- November's property transfers included the sale of 192 E. Main St. in Lexington. It was sold to Central Ohio Hospitality, LLC for $1,275,000 by Mid Ohio Hospitality, LLC. Here are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
akronlife.com
Christmas tree hunting in Wayne County
Find your perfect Christmas tree at a Wayne County farm. Dunlap Family Tree Farm Opening the day after Thanksgiving, this farm allows you to explore 14 acres of trees and chop your own or select from a variety of fresh-cut Christmas trees. Choose from white pine, Scotch pine, white spruce and more, with options both small and large. While there, enjoy hot chocolate and candy canes and snap pictures on Santa’s sleigh. Nov.27-Dec. 23, 5881 Hoy Road, Wooster, 330-464-4854.
WHIZ
Single Vehicle, Fatal Crash in Fairfield County
VIOLET TOWNSHIP,OH – Multiple emergency crews arrived on the scene of a fatal accident in Fairfield County. Early Sunday morning a single vehicle and fatal collision was reported in Fairfield County. 60 year old Robert Williams of Columbus, was driving west bound on Refugee Road in Violet Township. According...
Man, 60, dead after SUV crashes through Fairfield County condos
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
WHIZ
Christmas Cheer in the Air at Somersets 13th Annual A Small Towne Christmas
SOMERSET, oh – There’s no place like home for the holidays, especially in a small town. The 13th annual A Small Towne Christmas took place today in the small town of Somerset. A Small Towne Christmas hosted fun festivities to get everybody into the Christmas spirit, with different vendors set up along the street, an ugly sweater contest, cookie judging, ornament decorating, and so much more.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting returns for 2022
ASHLAND— A crowd of bundled-up Ashland residents stood at attention in front of a large, unlit Christmas tree. Their focus is on Ashland Mayor Matt Miller and the promise of a show. "Ladies and gentlemen, let's count," Miller said.
Mount Vernon News
Tried and True Granola Co. plan new factory in Danville
Delbert and Susan Schlabach, owners of both The Home Place general store and Tried and True Granola Co. in Georgetown, have their sights set on expansion. Right now, Delbert and other family members are busy filling orders of smoked turkey, beef brisket, ribs and other delicacies that families love this time of year.
WHIZ
Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
10 best Christmas light displays in Columbus
Pour the hot cocoa and bundle up … or put on your matching holiday pajamas, if drive-thru light attractions are more your style.Here are 10 must-see holiday light displays in Central Ohio, plus one eye-popping bonus adventure:1. 🚗 Magic of LightsNew this year! Drive through dazzling light displays in the Historic Crew Stadium's parking lot, including monster trucks, prehistoric Christmas, a 32-foot Barbie and a snow flurry tunnel.5:30-10pm daily through Jan. 1.717 E. 17th Ave.$25 Monday-Thursday, $30 Friday-Sunday per car at the gate. Discounts online.2. 🇩🇪 German Village LightsLuminaria line the historic streets of German Village, where you can shop...
Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles
BUTLER TWP. — UPDATED @ 11:10 p.m. -- A semitrailer on the ramp from I-70 West to I-75 North went off the left side of the ramp, through grass, and into the northbound lanes of I-75 where it struck four vehicles, the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
crawfordcountynow.com
November 2022 Crawford County Mugshots brought to you by AA American Bail Bonds
CRAWFORD COUNTY—Information is published as it is provided by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The publication of an individual’s mugshot is a factor of charges brought against the individual and is not an indicator of innocence or guilt.
Galion Inquirer
Pioneer announces Distinguished Alumni Award
SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center is please to present Rebecca Knipp the honorary Pioneer Distinguished Alumni Award. For this award, the recipient must be nominated and meet the criteria of the selection process. This was established for an Alumni member who has served as a role model, did well at Pioneer and continue to live, work, and serve their school districts or continue to promote Career Technical Education.
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
