Read full article on original website
Related
Blountstown falls to No.1 Hawthorne in state semifinal
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team was taken down by top-ranked Hawthorne 28-0 in the Class 1R State Semifinal on Friday night. Blountstown Head Coach Greg Jordan said after the game his team was outmatched but he was proud of his senior class. “Just hats off to them, they get the credit,” Jordan […]
accesswdun.com
Roderick edges rain, competition to win Snowflake 100
Casey Roderick’s long exhale summed up Saturday night at 5 Flags Speedway. The Lawrencville, Georgia native led the 36-car Allen Turner Snowflake 100 Pro Late Model field off the grid a few minutes after 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pensacola, Florida raceway. Six painstaking hours later — just after...
Panama City, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Panama City. The Choctawhatchee High School basketball team will have a game with Rutherford High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. The Bethlehem High School basketball team will have a game with Deane Bozeman High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
Alabama strong: From bottom of pool to race podium in a day’s time
An Alabama race car driver had a whirlwind few days after an accident put his race car at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool. Driver Cameron Leytham of Mobile was hauling his car Wednesday night, headed to the Snowball Derby in Pensacola, Florida, when the tie-down straps on his trailer broke and the car cam tumbling off the trailer and rolled in the pool at the Red Roof Inn.
A step back in time at Florida Caverns State Park
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Folks had the chance to step back in time this weekend at the Florida Caverns State Park in Jackson County. The popular park hosted its annual ‘Caverns Cultural Celebration’ Friday and Saturday. The event at Florida Caverns State Park gave people a history lesson on what happened in the area way back […]
WJHG-TV
Get ready for a blast in the past with Captain Anderson’s Marina
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to take a stroll through ancient Bethlehem? Now is your chance with the 10th Annual Bethlehem Christmas Village put on by Captain Anderson’s Marina. Beginning on December 7, visitors can enjoy live music, a live nativity, toy and food...
WEAR
WEAR Morning News Giveaway Contest for December
Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Highway, Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
Chipola FFA Federation held their 3rd ‘Merry Market’
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Several community members came to support their local vendors and students apart of FFA in their schools at the Citizen’s Lodge in Marianna. The craft show supported local companies and helped fund FFA trips and conventions.The vendors pay $60 to Chipola FFA Federation. The money is then dispersed to various FFA […]
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
wtvy.com
Geneva City Schools hold auction this Saturday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva City School CTE and the Geneva FFA are hosting an auction this Saturday, December 3. The event will be held at the Geneva County Farm Center and starts at 10 a.m. This is Geneva FFA’s first annual auction. They’ve been hard at work crafting several...
WEAR
66-year-old Crestview man killed in crash on Stillwell Boulevard in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 66-year-old Crestview man is dead after a crash on Stillwell Boulevard in Okaloosa County early Monday morning. The crash took place on Stillwell Boulevard and Monterrey Road around 4 a.m. According to a release, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound...
WALA-TV FOX10
Race car lands in pool at Tillman’s Corner hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A race car made quite the splash at a hotel pool in Tillman’s Corner. The owner of the car was on his way to Pensacola for the Snowball Derby when he had to make an unexpected detour. That car ended up in the Red Roof...
WEAR
Crestview suffers damage from early morning storm
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Areas of Crestview were impacted by Wednesday morning's storm that moved east along the Gulf Coast. WEAR investigated the area after the storm had passed to see just how significant the storm damage was. A service station at a Walmart is Crestview suffered some damage. But some...
mypanhandle.com
Lynn Haven kicks off holiday season with annual parade
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Lynn Haven got into the holiday spirit Saturday morning. Floats and street performers took over Florida Avenue as part of the annual Christmas parade. Hundreds of people gathered along to enjoy the annual Lynn Haven Christmas parade. Many local businesses, churches,...
Fort Walton Beach police search for catalytic converter thieves
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts around Okaloosa and Walton County. Ohm Capone, 23, of Riverside, Ca. and May Raymond Jr, 18, of Westwego, La. have active warrants for their arrests. Fort Walton Beach Police Department said a case from Sep. 2022 started with a […]
WJHG-TV
Morning storms and tornadoes cause problems for NWFL
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downed trees and powerlines, power outages, and other damage was reported Wednesday morning in Northwest Florida. Holmes County has experienced nearly 600 power outages according to Poweroutage.us. That was as of around 10 a.m. A tree and powerlines were reported down on Munson Highway in...
waltonoutdoors.com
Discover the tall ship Pinta in Fort Walton Beach Dec. 23 – Jan. 2
A replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship will be open for dockside educational tours at Brooks Bridge Marina, 1198 Miracle Strip Parkway, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, 32548 Friday Dec. 23 – Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Tours will be open from 9 am – 4 pm daily. The...
wdhn.com
Dothan family forced to move after storm damage
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A family in the Wiregrass has been forced out of their home because of storm damage in the Garden District of Dothan. The Dothan Fire Department confirms a lightning strike was the cause of the blaze on Gardinia Street in Dothan. The homeowner tells WDHN...
Tourist involved in violent accident in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police. PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other. The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front […]
Comments / 0