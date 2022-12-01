Read full article on original website
Workers at Sehome Village Starbucks vote to unionize
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Sehome Village Starbucks has become the company’s third Bellingham location to unionize after workers cast their votes on Thursday, December 1st. The store started the unionizing process back in October when the two other unionized locations in Bellingham were striking in response to the loss of COVID-19 sick pay.
