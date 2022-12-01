Read full article on original website
Sledding fatality Reported Saturday; Vehicle ran over Young Boy
On the evening of Saturday, November 26th, a Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services (OJS) police officer responded to a service call in Riverton regarding the death of a young boy believed to have been accidentally run over by a vehicle while sledding on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Officers have identified the driver of the vehicle, and the tragic incident remains open and under investigation by OJS police officers and the Fremont County Coroner according to a BIA Spokesperson. The Fremont County Coroner’s Office confirmed the fatality occurred over the weekend.
Longtime Riverton resident up for Broadcaster of the Year
WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Every year since 1960 the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) select sportscasters and sportswriters from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, to receive State Sportscaster and State Sportswriters of the Year as well as National Sportscasters and Sportswriters of the Year. This year one of...
Why Is There A Boarded-Up Cave In The Middle Of Dubois, Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When visitors come to the small, picturesque town of Dubois, Wyoming, one of the first questions that comes to mind is, “What’s with the dug-out cave in the middle of town?”. Although the town was once known as a...
Western Wyoming Beverages Hosts Annual ‘Cans for Cans’ Food Drive
Western Wyoming Beverages (WWB) will host its annual ‘Pepsi’s Cans for Cans’ food drive at local grocery stores as part of its philanthropic mission to combat food insecurity in Western Wyoming. Returning for the fourth year, the food drive encourages shoppers at local grocery stores to donate...
