Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Eagle Butte woman indicted for Larceny
A federal grand jury has decided there is enough evidence to charge a 35 year old Eagle Butte woman with Larceny. Sophie Little Wounded, also known as Sophie Dupris, pleaded not guilty. The Indictment alleges that between October 8, 2022, and October 19, 2022, Little Wounded unlawfully took and carried...
drgnews.com
December sobriety checkpoints to be held in Stanley, Lyman, Walworth, nine other South Dakota counties
South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety says 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties are scheduled to be held this month (Dec. 2022). December checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Stanley, Lyman, Walworth, Beadle, Brown, Lawrence, Meade, Mellette, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington and Roberts. Officials remind drivers not to drink...
drgnews.com
Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics named Hometown Healthcare Heroes for December 2022
The South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations has chosen Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics in Mobridge as this month’s (Dec. 2022) Hometown Healthcare Heroes recipient. The mission of Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics (MRHC) is to provide high quality healthcare services in a compassionate and professional manner for people...
Comments / 0