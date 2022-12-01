ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eagle Butte woman indicted for Larceny

A federal grand jury has decided there is enough evidence to charge a 35 year old Eagle Butte woman with Larceny. Sophie Little Wounded, also known as Sophie Dupris, pleaded not guilty. The Indictment alleges that between October 8, 2022, and October 19, 2022, Little Wounded unlawfully took and carried...
Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics named Hometown Healthcare Heroes for December 2022

The South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations has chosen Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics in Mobridge as this month’s (Dec. 2022) Hometown Healthcare Heroes recipient. The mission of Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics (MRHC) is to provide high quality healthcare services in a compassionate and professional manner for people...

