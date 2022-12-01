Here's Where You Can Find The Best Tamales In Texas

Photo: Getty Images

We have a controversial question for you: Do you eat your tamales with your hands or with a fork?

While you're scratching your head trying to figure out the answer, you'll want to check this list out . Yelp compiled a list of the top tamale spots in the Lone Star State — and this list does not disappoint! Here's how they did it:

This is an all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "tamal" and "tamales" then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of October 25, 2022.

It doesn't look like the list is in order, so here's a look 10 places that made the cut:

Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe, Grapevine

Pennie's Tex-Mex Take Out, Galveston

Delia's, McAllen

Tamalería Nuevo León, Richardson

Limon's Restaurant, Dallas

Tamales Don Pepe, Houston

Del Rio Tortilla Factory, San Antonio

Momma's Tamales, Bellaire

Dallas Tamales Cafe, Grand Prairie

Chilito's Express, Boerne

Check out the full list .