Here's Where You Can Find The Best Tamales In Texas

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

We have a controversial question for you: Do you eat your tamales with your hands or with a fork?

While you're scratching your head trying to figure out the answer, you'll want to check this list out . Yelp compiled a list of the top tamale spots in the Lone Star State — and this list does not disappoint! Here's how they did it:

This is an all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "tamal" and "tamales" then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of October 25, 2022.

It doesn't look like the list is in order, so here's a look 10 places that made the cut:

  • Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe, Grapevine
  • Pennie's Tex-Mex Take Out, Galveston
  • Delia's, McAllen
  • Tamalería Nuevo León, Richardson
  • Limon's Restaurant, Dallas
  • Tamales Don Pepe, Houston
  • Del Rio Tortilla Factory, San Antonio
  • Momma's Tamales, Bellaire
  • Dallas Tamales Cafe, Grand Prairie
  • Chilito's Express, Boerne

Check out the full list .

