Grand Meander Tonight
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Downtown Spencer will be getting into the holiday spirit Monday evening as Grand Meander, the one of the longest running traditions makes its annual return. Spencer Mainstreet Director Nancy Naeve tells KICD News while Grand Meander is not meant to be a big night of shopping,...
Two Injured in Jackson House Fire
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a Jackson home Friday morning. Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News the initial call for a house fully engulfed in flames on Branch Street came in around 6:30. Both victims were able to escape before...
Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana
Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
Jury Selection to Begin Tuesday in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The trial for the man accused of shooting a woman outside a Milford business earlier this year is set to begin on Tuesday. Christian Goyne-Yarns was originally charged with attempted murder in the February 3rd shooting of Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot of Grapetree Medical Staffing. That charge was upgraded to first degree murder several days later after Woizeschke succumbed to her injuries at a Sioux Falls Hospital.
Weekly Health Update: December 3, 2022: Lung Cancer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The American Cancer Society notes lung cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in the United States and that has local screeners pushing early detection. Not only are as many as 236-thousand new cases of lung cancer expected to be diagnosed on an annual basis,...
Emmetsburg Girls, GTRA Boys Win in Twin Lakes Basketball
Emmetsburg, Ia (KICD) – The Emmetsburg E-Hawks played host to the GTRA Titans Girls and Boys Basketball Teams Friday night. That game was broadcast on Big Country 107.7, here is KICD’s Matt Groenewold on the call. The Emmetsburg Girls were led in scoring by Calista Joyce with 16....
Cherokee County Offices Temporarily Being Relocated For Construction Work
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– Offices in the Cherokee County Courthouse are being temporarily relocated to allow for some needed work in the current building. All offices closed their courthouse locations at the end of last week and began moving operations to 322 Lake Street on the south side of Cherokee.
2022 Boys Basketball Preview: West Bend-Mallard
West Bend, Ia (KICD) – We are now a week in to the boys basketball season and we will now take a look at what the season may hold for the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines. Last year West Bend-Mallard went 7-16 and 2-9 in the Twin Lakes Conference where they finished 10th. The Wolverines did lose their top scorere from year ago, but coach Jerry Zaugg sees a lot of potential in what they bring back.
