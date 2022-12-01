Read full article on original website
Unmarked graves, an ‘ugly history’: W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. (AP) — The unmarked graves in a forgotten West Virginia burial ground known locally as Little Egypt contain the remains of dozens of coal mine workers who died in a 1912 mine explosion. For Ed Evans, a Democratic state lawmaker and retired school teacher, they are a reminder of the dangers of undoing mine safety regulations, currently under debate in the state Legislature. Evans says he worries about what will happen now that many advocates of the mine safety laws, himself included, were defeated in the Nov. 8 election. With Republicans gaining an even tighter grip on the Legislature, lawmakers are expected to make another run at further deregulating the agencies that monitor mine safety.
Farmer: Georgia dog injured saving sheep from coyote attack
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia farmer says his sheepdog is recovering at home two days after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked his flock of sheep. The farmer from a town northeast of Atlanta says his Great Pyrenees named Casper killed eight coyotes to defend the flock. John Wierwiller told Atlanta’s WAGA-TV that the fight lasted longer than half an hour and left Casper bloodied with skin and part of his tail torn off. LifeLine Animal Project has raised more than $15,000 for the sheepdog’s hospital bills. Packs of coyotes attacking pets have grown somewhat common in rural and growing suburban areas that abut wildlands throughout the Untied States.
Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker
LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said 66-year-old Bruce Quinn was sentenced Friday to four months in prison and one year of supervised release for leaving the noose for his coworker to find. He pleaded guilty in September to a federal civil rights violation. Prosecutors said a 63-year-old Black man who worked for Oriental Trading found the noose made out of orange twine sitting on the seat of the equipment in June 2020. He told investigators that he was scared by the noose and viewed as a death threat.
BASF to restore polluted Superfund site in New Jersey
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — The German chemical company BASF will restore damaged natural resources at a notorious Superfund site in New Jersey where decades or pollution and illegal dumping caused vast contamination of the environment. The state Department of Environmental Protection says it has a deal with BASF to restore conditions at the former Ciba Geigy plant in Toms River. BASF, based in Ludwigshafen, Germany, is the corporate successor to Ciba Geigy. Cleanup efforts have been ongoing for decades at the site and will continue, even as the environmental restoration work proceeds. Work is expected to begin in the spring and last for five years.
