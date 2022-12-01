Read full article on original website
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
firststateupdate.com
County Officer Discharges Firearm During Foot Chase Sunday
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place in Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms, according to Corporal Michael McNasby.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN
Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
WDEL 1150AM
Dead shootout suspect identified
Delaware State Police have identified the man who led multiple police agencies on a pursuit across New Castle County on Friday, December 2, 2022, ending in an I-95 shootout, as 39-year old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle. Wiseman fired on police in Newport, carjacked a vehicle on Route 141 and...
firststateupdate.com
Police Swarm Sparrow Run After Gunfire Erupts
On Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising...
Pennsylvania State Police searching for suspect in Delco attempted homicide, Philly shooting
Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspected wanted for committing several crimes early Monday morning including an attempted homicide in Delaware County.
fox29.com
Community comes together after car smashes through beloved family deli in Delaware County
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Loyal customers of Bocella’s Deli in Havertown are rallying around the family who has owned it these last 15 years. Surveillance video showed the terrifying moments an SUV slammed through the front of the deli last week. Police said the driver is an 82-year-old woman. Owner...
Cape Gazette
Police: Man tried to break into west Rehoboth home, threatens resident with knife before fleeing police
A Dover man faces burglary and other charges after police say he tried to break into a west Rehoboth Beach home and threatened a resident with a knife. Police were called at 3:14 a.m. Dec. 2 to a home in the 19000 block of Norwood Street for a report of a man trying to break into a home, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
Dover teen reported missing
DOVER, DE – The Dover Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on North Dupont Highway on Sunday. According to police, Kalise Thompson-Miller,15, of Dover. Thompson-Miller was last seen in the area of Lowe’s, 1450 North DuPont Highway Dover, DE, at approximately 5:52 p.m. on 12/4/22 and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as a black female, 5’4”, approximately 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. If you have information about her whereabouts, please contact The post Dover teen reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed near Milford
MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening near Milford. According to police, the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m., when a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road, approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was reportedly walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Toyota tried to brake and swerve to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but was unable to do so.
phillyvoice.com
Suspect dead in Delaware after long police chase and hail of gunfire
The suspect who led police in Delaware on a lengthy chase on Friday, carjacking two vehicles along the way has been confirmed to be dead by Delaware State Police. The chase and investigation began Friday morning in Newport, New Castle County, which is about 6 miles south on I-95 from Wilmington. The pursuit resulted in the closure of a stretch of I-95 before it ultimately came to an end in Newark, and during the incident gunfire struck an occupied school bus.
Woman shot 3 times while in car in West Philadelphia
A woman was hospitalized after being shot three times while in a car in West Philadelphia.
WDEL 1150AM
Dirt bike accident lands a teen in the hospital
An 18-year old dirt bike driver was taken to Christiana Hospital for his injuries after being hit by a vehicle last night. At 9:15 p.m., paramedics responded to the scene. In the area of Old Baltimore Pike at Salem Church Rd. in Bear, the collision between the vehicle and the dirt bike that the teen was driving inevitably caused injuries to his arms and legs, with possible internal injuries.
Man shot multiple times, killed in Fairhill: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on Sunday night, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of Hancock and Lippincott Streets just before 7:30 p.m.Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital and he was pronounced dead at 7:32 p.m., according to police. Police say no weapons were recovered.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Car Crashes Through Delaware County Deli
Andy Park doesn’t care that his business was nearly destroyed Thursday morning. Instead, he’s glad his wife is okay after a terrifying close call that was caught on camera. Park, his wife, Suzie Park, and three customers were inside his business, Boccella’s Deli on West Eagle Road in...
2-Alarm fire destroys Delaware County home
DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 2-Alarm fire destroys a house in Delaware County during the night from Saturday into Sunday. The call came in after midnight to a home on Sharon Avenue in Darby Township.When officials arrived, the house was heavily burning and smoke came from the dwelling. It took firefighters about an hour to place the fire under control.There are no reports of injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: 2 suspects steal ATM from North Philadelphia gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division is searching for two suspects who were caught stealing from a North Philadelphia gas station on Thanksgiving. According to police, it was just after 5:00 a.m. when two men entered the Getty gas station at 2401 North Broad Street and took...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware's fatality count continues to climb
A pair of fatal accidents over the weekend has increased the fatality count on Delaware roadways this year to 148. On Saturday night, December 3, 2022, Delaware State Police said a car driven by a 35-year old man from Bear stopped for an unknown reason in the left center lane of southbound I-95 near the Welcome Center.
Suspect fatally shot after leading Delaware State Police on pursuit on I-95 south
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware state trooper fatally shot a suspect along Interstate 95 Friday, forcing the busy highway to be shut down during the investigation. A suspect was fatally shot by Delaware state troopers after leading police on a pursuit involving two carjackings. The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. "During the foot pursuit, the suspect pointed a gun at troopers and gunfire ensued," Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell from the Delaware State...
University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought
"She turned toward me and started running toward me. (She) swung on me and broke my glasses and my nose," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.
