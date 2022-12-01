MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening near Milford. According to police, the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m., when a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road, approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was reportedly walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Toyota tried to brake and swerve to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but was unable to do so.

18 HOURS AGO