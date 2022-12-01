Read full article on original website
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
OPEC+ agrees against cutting oil production further: sell oil stocks?
Goldman Sachs' Currie expects 2023 to be a good year for oil. He explained why this morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is already up nearly 60% YTD. “XLE” – the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is in the red on Monday after OPEC+ agreed against...
Hang Seng: How high can Hong Kong stocks surge?￼
The Hang Seng index has surged by more than 33% from the lowest level in October. It has soared to the highest level since September this year. This rally is mostly because of the ongoing China reopening and hopes of a more dovish Fed. The Hang Seng (HSI) index has...
CBI says the UK is in a “short and shallow” recession
Confederation of British Industry says the UK economy is facing a decade of missed growth. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has cautioned that the UK economy is staring at a decade of missed growth unless action is taken on investment tax exemptions, the Northern Ireland convention, and the dwindling workforce.
The case for investing in REITs despite the Blackstone news
Blackstone limits withdrawals from its real estate investment trust. Jenny Harrington and Jim Lebenthal still remain bullish on REITs. REITs is currently the third worst-performing sector year-to-date. Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX), on Friday, limited withdrawals from its property fund after fears related to the health of the commercial real estate...
LTC price movement after hash rate reaches new all-time high
Litecoin’s hash rate reached a new all-time high. The trading volume of LTC increased by 120% in the last 24 hours. The wallet addresses on Litecoin started soaring. Litecoin (LTC/USD) reached a new record when it came to hash rate, climbing to as high as 626.75 TH/s. On-chain data...
Beijing drops some Covid tests as capital ‘readies itself for life again’
Beijing has dropped the need for people to show negative Covid tests to enter supermarkets and offices, the latest in an easing of curbs across China after historic protests. “Beijing readies itself for life again” read a headline in the government-owned China Daily newspaper, adding that people were “gradually embracing” the slow return to normality.
Jim Cramer likes Tesla shares at current price
Tesla denies reports that it plans on cutting production in China. Cramer says Tesla shares at current levels is an opportunity to buy. Tesla delivered record number of China-built cars in November. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading down on Monday after Bloomberg said the electric vehicles manufacturer planned on...
The energy war continues in Europe
Weather has since turned colder, however, with worst yet to come. Green energy push is only long-term answer for EU to escape reliance on outsiders for energy. Anyone following my work will know that I am quite bearish about the state of the economy in Europe. A big part of this is Putin’s stranglehold on the energy market. The weather may have helped somewhat, however.
