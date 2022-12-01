The NC Home Visiting & Parenting Education System receives $1M from The Duke Endowment

Photo from Pixabay

The North Carolina Partnership for Children, which leads the statewide Smart Start Network and hosts the NC Home Visiting & Parenting Education System, was awarded a $1 million grant from The Duke Endowment to support HVPE advocacy and system-building goals over three years.

The HVPE System is led by a statewide collaborative board which includes stakeholders who support the HVPE system in many roles — through funding, advocacy, policy, and research. The System’s goal is to ensure all families have access to a range of parenting education supports in early childhood to strengthen parent-child relationships and improve family and child well-being.

With funding from The Duke Endowment, the NC HVPE System will work to lay the foundation for creating a centralized intake system for HVPE services statewide that is based on community need. The HVPE System will ensure decisions are coordinated across the state as well as equitable, transparent and data driven.

“I am so thankful for The Duke Endowment for its commitment to the work of the Home Visiting and Parenting Education System and recognizing the role the System plays in coordinating home visiting and parenting education services across the state,” said NCPC President Amy Cubbage. “The Home Visiting and Parenting Education System is moving towards creating a brighter future for each child in North Carolina.

With the grant funding, the HVPE System will improve its infrastructure for coordinating across the state. Funding will also support a statewide HVPE expansion plan in collaboration with local communities. Communication tools developed with the funding will focus on equity and amplifying family and community voice.

“This partnership through The Duke Endowment will support the System by expanding critical infrastructure and other resources needed to further positive and lasting changes for children and families across North Carolina,” said Rachael Burrello, director of the NC HVPE System.

Since its 2020 launch, the NC HVPE System has focused on planning, development, and coordination for a stronger HVPE system; supporting and collaborating with HVPE professionals across the state; and engaging with families, community members, and early childhood leaders to improve the existing system of HVPE services. Early priorities have included the launch of the System’s governance structure, elevating the leadership and experience of families in the System’s work, supporting local assessment and planning, and engaging a broad spectrum of partners.